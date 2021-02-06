Fourth quarter and continuing campaign finance reports reveal more details about candidate support in Norman with just days left before the Feb. 9 election.
The Transcript reported candidates' pre-election campaign finance documents on Wednesday. Pre-election disclosures are cumulative reports which show donations through Jan. 25. Continuing reports for several candidates were filed Feb. 3 and 4.
Ward 2 candidate Jay Wendorff hired both Cargill & Walker for consulting services and Harrah Professional Partnership Company (HPPC). According to Oklahoma Secretary of State records, HPPC is registered to Lance Cargill. His website, lancecargill.com reads, “Cargill & Walker Consulting.”
Ward 5 candidate Rarchar Tortorello and Ward 3 candidate Kelly Lynn also hired Cargill & Walker or HPPC. Tortorello's pre-election general report lists Cargill & Walker and Lynn's 4th quarter report lists two expenditures for HPPC.
Wendorff, Tortorello and Lynn have been endorsed by Unite Norman, a group which organized to recall odd-numbered councilors and Mayor Breea Clark in June 2020.
Some candidates loaned money to their campaigns. Candidate loans can be paid back to the candidate from the campaign, City Clerk Brenda Hall told the Transcript Friday.
Ward 3 candidate Sam Talley loaned $10,550 to his campaign, his 4th quarter report shows. Ward 1 candidate Chris Lewis loaned his campaign $2,400. Tortorello loaned his campaign $3,247. Ward 2 candidate Matthew McGarry loaned his campaign $360.
A few candidates reported additional income following the pre-election reporting period.
Ward 7 candidate Monica Marsh reported an additional $2,500 in donations from two individuals: Rod Polston for $1,500 and $1,000 from Mike Fowler. Lynn received $4,500 from three individual donors: $1,000 from Angie Ferguson, $1,500 from Rod Polston and $2,000 from Dale Daniels. Another Ward 7 candidate, Chris Jourden received $1,500 from Daniel Somers.
No additional reports were filed Friday afternoon.
Ward 3 incumbent Alison Petrone and McGarry did not file 4th quarter reports because neither had financial activity to report for that period, Hall said.
Ward candidate 2 John Argo and Ward 5 candidate Billy Davison did not file any reports because they did not meet the threshold of $1,000 in contributions, The Transcript reported Wednesday.
