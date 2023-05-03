MOORE — Tragedy has once again struck the Moore Public Schools community after two Westmoore High seniors died in a weekend crash and a Moore High senior was murdered late last month.
The deaths of Kaleb Newport and Nathan Nguyen on Sunday and Madeline Bills on April 22 are the latest in a series of tragedies dating back to Feb. 3, 2020, when a man drove his truck into a group of Moore High cross country runners, killing three.
In December, a 15-year-old Westmoore High student was killed and three others critically injured in a multi-vehicle collision.
Bills, 18, was set to graduate this month with honors from Moore High. She had signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, according to news reports.
According to a court affidavit, family members found Bills dead in her bedroom, a converted pool house in the backyard of a residence she shared with two adult brothers in the 3000 block of Morning Glory Street.
“Observations made at the scene led investigators to believe the victim was also likely a victim of rape,” a Moore police detective reported. “Through interviews we learned the victim had a previous relationship with Chace Cook and she had previously informed friends she was so scared of him she planned to to sleep inside the main residence, for fear he would come to harm her.”
Cook, a resident of Oklahoma City, was telling people he had joined the Navy and was currently in California for training, police reported.
With the help of traffic cameras, investigators determined Cook’s vehicle was traveling within the city of Moore “approximately two miles from the victim’s residence,” on the night of April 21.
Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor of the victim showed an unknown subject climbing the victim’s fence and entering the backyard at 6:38 a.m. April 22, according to the affidavit.
“Further review of the video revealed a vehicle matching the description of of the suspect’s video drove in front of the victim’s residence at approximately 0634 hours,” the detective reported.
On April 25, police interviewed Cook, 19, who claimed he drove the vehicle to Galveston on April 23 to train to become a Navy Seal and did not return to Oklahoma until April 30, according to the affidavit.
During a search of Cook’s vehicle, police recovered his cell phone, which provided additional evidence placing him at scene, and collected a DNA sample before concluding the interview.
On Monday, Moore police issued a warrant for Cook, who was taken into custody in Chicago, according to news reports.
“The Moore Public Schools family was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Moore High School senior Madeline Bills,” district spokesperson Anna Aguilar said in a statement.
“On April 23, we learned that Madeline had passed over the weekend, and we grieve this tremendous loss with her family, and with her MHS basketball team, staff, and peers. The District is focused on supporting the Bills family as they lay their daughter to rest.
Services to celebrate Bills’ life are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Crossroads Church in Oklahoma City.
“We will continue to support the Bills family, our school community, and law enforcement agencies, through this terrible tragedy,” Aguilar said in the statement. “Our MPS Mental Health team counselors and therapists will be available in larger numbers to support students and employees as they process this great loss.”
Collision kills two
Speed was a factor in a crash early Sunday morning that killed Newport and Nguyen and seriously injured Westmoore senior Parker Franklin.
Newport was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro traveling westbound in the 6600 block of SW 119th Street in Oklahoma City at a high rate of speed “when the vehicle departed the roadway to the right striking a tree head on,” Oklahoma City police reported in an summary of what happened.
“There was no indication of braking,” according to the summary. “No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and there were several alcohol containers located throughout the vehicle.”
Newport and Nguyen, the back seat passenger, died at the scene. Franklin, the front seat passenger, was transported to OU Medical Center in serious condition, police reported.
“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of WHS seniors Kaleb Newport and Nathan Nguyen,” Aguilar said in a statement. “WHS senior Parker Franklin was also involved in the accident and is recovering.
“As a community, we are deeply saddened by these abrupt losses. We are supporting our students and employees through our MPS Mental Health team on-site and in greater numbers this week with counseling resources.”
