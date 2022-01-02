The recipe for continued progress in growing Norman’s economy will mean maintaining strong retail momentum while bolstering the manufacturing industry, according to some of the city’s experts in business, economic development and commercial real estate.
Lawrence McKinney, president and CEO of the Norman Economic Development Coalition, said a healthy retail sector is a part of a strong economy and also the result of one. He said his focus is bringing in jobs in other sectors to Norman such as manufacturing, which will create more local wealth and subsequently help strengthen retail.
However, a lack of space for new business and incentives to attract them present challenges for Norman, McKinney said.
McKinney said the main focus for the NEDC is raising the median salary, subsequently creating a ripple effect through the local economy.
Norman’s median household salary is just over $58,000, according to Census data.
“Retail is important for lots of small businesses, particularly the local small businesses that we have, but the way we can best help them is attracting higher paying jobs here in the primary industries,” he said.
Strong retail city
Sara Kaplan, retail marketing coordinator for the City of Norman, said the city is fortunate to have a mix of unique local shops and popular national retailers. She said having a balance of both of those makes for a strong retail trade area.
Norman is home to a wide variety of established retail areas, and looking around, it’s no surprise retail is the dominant sales tax driver for the local economy. The city has seen an increase in retail tax liability over the last decade from the low $40 million range to $51 million in 2021, according to Norman Finance Department budget reports.
However, there have been ebbs and flows with the number of filers in the retail category over the last decade. The most recent dip in 2020, from 1,234 filers in 2019 to 1,177, was likely due to the effects of COVID-19.
In fiscal year 2021, Norman saw an increase of 45 filers, which aligns with a nationwide trend of recovery in the sector.
For the first time in five years, store openings will outnumber closings, according to a study by Coresight Research. As of Dec. 17, Coresight tallied 5,083 retailer openings and 5,079 closures, the fewest in five years.
2020 was a year of record closings, but Kaplan said many of those closures were retailers that were struggling before the pandemic.
“Those that survived emerged stronger, and some [now have] less competition,” Kaplan said.
Returns in 2021 show consumers are feeling comfortable enough to spend their money after a weaker 2020, Kaplan said.
She said forecasts look significantly more optimistic than this time last year despite continued supply chain issues.
Kaplan expects new concepts to show interest in the Norman market over the coming years, as the population growth trend for the city results in increased consumerism. Over the last 10 years alone, Norman’s population has grown by around 14,000 people to 124,880, according to Census data.
Space for business
While Norman business and development experts remain optimistic about the growth of the city, the question of where to grow could present some challenges.
Brad Worster, a commercial real estate broker in Norman for 25 years, said businesses often look for communities offering incentives such as free land, waived permit fees or fast tracked zoning as they decide where to locate.
He said one potential option the city could take to open up land for corporate attraction is to take an area of land near the railroad tracks and Franklin Road and zone it as I-1 Light Industrial instead of leaving it as A-2 Rural Agriculture.
“This wouldn’t cost the city anything, but it would allow those areas to more easily be sold to industrial manufacturers,” Worster said.
The rezoning process can take five to six months with no public resistance, but can go on for years if neighbors object, and each month costs around $10,000 in legal and professional fees, an increasing gamble for the prospective buyer with no guarantee of passage, Worster said.
It also makes sense from a logistical perspective to have industrial zoning next to a railroad tracks, Worster added.
Obtaining land indirectly ties into five initiatives McKinney is currently focusing on to grow the local economy: job retention, entrepreneurial and incubator space, talent attraction and retention, weather and radar and corporate attraction.
McKinney said retaining young professionals after they graduate from the University of Oklahoma and bringing companies to Norman are both paramount. He mentioned a proposed bio incubator at University North Park could help achieve this goal.
“Our application was one of 60 to make it to the next round of the selection process,” McKinney said. “In March, that will get cut in half to 30, and if we end up getting approved, that will go next to IMMY.”
Twenty-five years ago, McKinney said the NEDC started with 116 acres to house companies at Norman Business Park. Heading into 2022, they are down to 18 acres.
“We’re running out of property, but we’ve created more than 1,000 jobs there,” McKinney said.
At University North Park, they have just 15 acres left. With 33 acres total remaining and limited availability of developable land, commercial industrial sites are much harder to attract, McKinney said.
Prioritizing incentives
Over the last 30 years, Worster has seen businesses prioritize incentives, because they know their jobs will bring more wealth to the area.
“Their employees spend their income buying groceries, going out to restaurants, purchasing homes and filling those homes with new furniture and TVs,” Worster said. “That influx of people and spending from higher-paying skilled jobs increases the need for more retailers and restaurants, recirculating tax dollars.”
Worster said this allows the city to provide more amenities, which in turn attracts employers.
McKinney said he has had discussions with multiple companies who don’t bring the salaries that justify offering incentives. But he also said the city doesn’t make the negotiations any easier, either.
He said incentives can make a good deal great, but they will never make a bad deal good.
But Norman has few existing incentives, he said.
“[We have them] if you’re in a TIF district, or if you’re in an opportunity zone or an enterprise zone, but in terms of me going to the city of Norman or Cleveland County and saying, ‘Hey, we need to incentivize this company to come here,’ they don’t have anything on paper,” he said.
Last week, the NEDC announced Aerospace and Marine International, a commercial ship weather routing and offshore meteorological and oceanographic services, is moving their corporate headquarters from San Jose, California to Norman.
McKinney said the company choosing Norman over Colorado Springs is “a huge victory” that will help them build momentum over the next five to 10 years.