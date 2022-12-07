Four people with varying backgrounds have declared their candidacy for a spot on the Norman school board, including two who did so Wednesday, the last day of the filing period.
Gary Barksdale and Whitney “Kini” Vaughn filed the necessary paperwork Wednesday with the Cleveland County election board. Annette Price and Kathleen Kennedy filed papers Monday.
All four are looking to succeed Office No. 3 representative Cindy Nashert, who announced this week she will not seek re-election.
Barksdale is a math instructor who ran for the position and lost in 2013. He has served as PTA president at Adams Elementary School and volunteered in different ecclesiastical and community organizations.
In an email, Barksdale said his goal is to “advocate for the kids through their parents, secure the best teachers for our kids, regulate spending so that the majority of funding makes it to the classroom, and protect our children from violence, sexual exploitation, grooming and indoctrination.”
Vaughn, a student at Moore Norman Technology Center, graduated from Dimensions Academy in 2020. She wants to destigmatize trade schools and alternative education.
“We need technologically literate people in public instruction,” she said.
Kennedy and Price are district parents with communications backgrounds.
Kennedy owns a public relations firm and said she has advocated for public education for more than 20 years.
She previously served as executive director of communications for Oklahoma City Public Schools.
“I’ve dedicated my life for this,” Kennedy said. “This is my 23rd year being a public education servant, working for teachers by using my voice and gifts in communications.”
Price, a public relations and outreach coordinator for the University of Oklahoma’s National Weather Center, served as president of the Wilson Elementary and Longfellow Middle School parent teacher associations.
She previously worked in communications at the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
“Too often, broad district policies disproportionately impact vulnerable students in our schools,” she said. “Every child should feel safe at school and have the opportunity to learn and grow.”
Other candidates for school board positions in Cleveland County are: Mandy Kincannon, Moore Public Schools, Office No. 3; Eric C. Holmes and James Reed, Noble Public Schools, Office No. 3; Chris Haley and Ronnie Rollings, Lexington School District Office No. 3; Tommy Hamilton, Little Axe School District, Office No. 3; John B. Southerland, Robin Hill School District, Office No. 1; Andy Sherrer, Moore Norman Technology Center, Zone No. 3, Office No. 3; and Kim Nguyen-Aguilar, Moore Norman Technology Center, Zone No. 1, Office No. 1.
