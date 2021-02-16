More snow is in the forecast Wednesday in Norman as the last leg of the historic winter storm arrives.
After temperatures reached double digits on Tuesday for the first time since Saturday night, the forecast now shows the temperature will continue to climb and get progressively warmer. But snow will continue to fall.
“Snowfall is ongoing across western north TX and southwestern OK. The snow will continue to move northeast into OK, and will impact the OKC Metro starting in the next hour,” the National Weather Service tweeted at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday.
The NWS also warned against driving in the wintery conditions, as it will only impair vision and make driving more difficult.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, at the direction of the Southwest Power Pool, OG&E implemented controlled power outages to over 100,000 customers across the state in an attempt to conserve energy.
The controlled outages were necessary because the SPP again implemented a Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert, which causes their member utilities to take action to conserve energy.
“In 80 years this is the first time we have had to [implement a Level 2 or 3 emergency]” SPP COO Lanny Nickell said in a press conference.
Nickell warned Tuesday that consumers need to continue taking conservation efforts, because this is a fluid situation and more controlled outages are “likely” over the next 24 to 48 hours.
“We are not out of the woods yet ... it’s possible we can be back in this situation [Tuesday night],” Nickell said.
Norman Public Schools announced Tuesday it will be switching to remote learning both Wednesday and Thursday due to the weather.
The University of Oklahoma also announced it will cancel all in-person classes on Wednesday.
The Cleveland County Courthouse will be closed for the third straight day due to the weather, and the Sheriff’s Sale that was scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled due to weather.
