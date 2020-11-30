Following the mayor’s proclamation of new restrictions effective Monday, public gatherings will be reduced and indoor sporting events will be limited, including some private school events, a city spokeswoman said.
Mayor Breea Clark’s order cites data from the state’s Department of Health, which recorded an all-time high of 125 new COVID-19 cases per day on Nov. 23.
The proclamation went into effect Monday and bans gatherings of more than 50 people. It reduces occupancy by 50% in bars, restaurants and fitness centers. The capacity restriction applies to staff in dining rooms, city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said.
Tables are to be spaced six-feet apart and standing room areas of bars will close. Fitness centers also are required to reduce capacity by half and ensure workout machines are to be distanced by six feet, a prepared statement reads.
While the order reduced indoor sporting events to one person per athlete in a press release Friday, it was changed to a two-person per athlete limit Monday, Meyer said. Masks are required for athletes while not playing the sport and temperature checks are required. Concession areas will close and award ceremonies are not permitted at the indoor event, the order reads.
There are some entities for which the order will not apply. It does not apply to Norman Public Schools nor to the University of Oklahoma properties, Meyer said.
“As a state school, the University of Oklahoma is a political subdivision of the state over which the city has no jurisdiction and the public school system is regulated by the State Board of Education,” she said.
With no control over the policies of state entities, Meyer said the city is in talks with them and some restrictions will affect NPS events on city property.
“We have been working with the schools, and they may have some announcements coming,” she said. “The NPS sporting events that take place at city facilities, such as middle school athletics, will be under the two-person per athlete restriction.”
While the order limits public gatherings to 50 people, it does not apply to churches, weddings and funerals, Meyer said.
“Masking is required and social distancing is strongly recommended at these venues,” she said.
When asked why the restriction applied to indoor sporting events, but not indoor services, Meyer said compliance has been an issue at sporting events.
“We’re saying that they (religious services) are not restricted because they are not one large gathering of people intermingling,” she said. “By nature, small groups/households groups have the ability to socially distance across a larger space. Sporting events are being addressed differently because they have had different compliance issues. While there may be room to spread out at a sporting event, that is not what we have been seeing regardless of measures put in place to encourage this such as marking off seating. This is one area we have been receiving complaints and, frankly, have had the most difficulty with compliance for masks and social distancing.”
Violation of the ordinance carries up to a $750 fine and 60 days in jail.
