Norman police claim staffing the department with nine positions eliminated during a 2020 funding reallocation will help them shift to a more precise approach to identifying crime.
Police Capt. Stacey Clement said the police department wishes to move away from the “scatter-shot” approach of identifying larger crimes through mass traffic stops for minor violations.
They hope to shift to “more of an intelligence-led focus” they believe can be achieved through more staffing in the department’s new Community and Staff Services bureau, she said.
Clement’s comments follow an Oct. 19 study session in which Police Chief Kevin Foster used this reasoning in his request for the nine positions back.
The positions — seven of which were unfilled in June 2020, according to police spokesperson Sarah Jensen — were removed from the department in June 2020 to reallocate $630,321 for community programs and $235,000 for an internal audit function.
“I definitely like the idea, especially when Captain Clement talked about it Tuesday,” Ward 7 Stephen Holman said of Clement’s proposed approach. Holman is one of three remaining council votes who voted for the reallocation.
The bureau will handle records, crime analysis, community outreach, traffic and school resources, police say. It’s a new section of the department in a restructure announced at the beginning of October.
Holman said restaffing the police department has been discussed at the city budget committee.
He said he has heard complaints from committee members about police “fishing” for criminals using the approach Clement referenced.
“What [the chief is] talking about with my particular unit, as we add people to it, would be more of an intelligence-led focus, so that would be looking at a variety of resources and focusing on the individuals who are causing the problems,” Clement said.
Clement also said hiring the positions back would help staff the department’s traffic division.
The division currently consists of one officer who usually assists in patrol, Jensen said.
“When I talk about proactive policing, that includes a lot of things, but that includes just making general traffic stops. And so when you have less officers on the street and they’re answering priority calls for service, they’re not really able to do much proactive policing, pulling people over and things like that,” Clement said.
Clement claimed the police department’s ability to proactively police “has decreased over the past 18 months.”
Jensen said the department has not had a full force of 180 since 2019. The Transcript was unable to access records of traffic stops in recent years provided by the department Thursday and Friday.
City Finance Director Anthony Francisco on Oct. 22 said the city could bring back $235,000 from the internal audit function that was never created to cover salary and benefits for three of the nine officers. He also said the city could put an increase of its 0.5% sales tax for public safety before the voters to pay for the positions.