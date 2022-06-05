Editor’s note: The Transcript sought commissioners and experts outside the county during an election season to give readers an inside look at the many roles commissioners assume. None of the commissioners interviewed are up for reelection.
County commissioners across the state are best known as three-member boards that repair roads and bridges in unincorporated areas, but the job is much more than that, say three longtime commissioners.
Commissioners can be in a meeting on a board or committee one minute and in court the next, on a road grader one day or on another oversee the burial of an indigent resident. Commissioners keep an eye on the county jails, fairgrounds, the county’s department budgets and much more.
Chris Schroder, president of the Association of Oklahoma County Commissioners, said the one thing he wished people knew is that it’s not all roads and bridges.
“That’s what everybody thinks and they probably get 90% of their phone calls, but the board of county commissioners is the administrative body of the county,” Schroder said. “They do the purchasing, send out all the bids, make sure the audit’s done yearly for the county. They have to have their meetings to approve all the expenditures — like all the payroll and salaries for the county … Most of them sit on a lot of boards and trusts. There’s a lot to the administrative side that nobody sees. It affects their [residents’] daily life, but they probably don’t see it.”
For County District 2, Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan and Canadian County Commissioner Dave Anderson said legal matters are a constant force to reckon with, which stem from lawsuits to employee disputes.
Maughan said he spends much of his time on legal matters, while Anderson — in a far less populated county — said it did not account for most of his day. Both work between 40-50 hours a week, and sometimes more, they said.
“A big amount of our time is spent dealing with lawyers,” Maughan said. “We have a number of pending lawsuits against the county and we’re also engaged with entities that we feel the need to sue, because for whatever reason, something didn’t work out. So, there’s a lot of case paperwork to be read and reviewed.”
State law requires one commissioner must be present during legal proceedings, from mediation to trials. Maughan recalled the time he showed up in court in jeans and a tee-shirt. The judge wanted to know why.
He told the judge that his crew had been out in the field on a project when he had to rush to the courthouse for the interview with the judge. The interview proceeded.
Anderson said commissioners review daily a lawsuit or tort claim that is filed against the county, but they’re pulled quickly in different directions with other urgent matters.
It isn’t just road construction and repair that falls to the commissioners, but what’s on the road, too.
“We’re responsible if some wildlife should die on a county road,” Maughan said. “It happens on occasion, like a horse or a cow, livestock, but you need a front loader to pick up a dead cow.”
According to federal law, when sewage comes across the road, that’s the district commissioner’s responsibility to rectify the issue, Maughan said.
In the haze of all their responsibilities, Maughan said as chairman of his county’s board of commissioners, he serves on as many as 18 boards and committees.
After Anderson was elected, it surprised him to realize “the diversity of obligations or responsibilities” he had.
“Fairgrounds, employee problems, budgets, equipment purchases for the district and prioritizing which projects should be first in line,” he said. “Some of that wasn’t surprising but a lot of it is [surprising] how much the commissioners touch different areas of county government with health departments, juvenile centers, sheriff’s departments, jails — all of those are not solely our responsibility, but we have a role in helping manage those.”
The relationship between state agencies can touch commissioner responsibilities, such as the health department, Anderson said.
“Health department employees are state employees, but counties have the statutory capacity to impose a mil levy on themselves, and if they do that, those dollars fall under the county commissioners purview. They’re [dollars] earmarked for health services, but commissioners, as they do with all county dollars, oversee the process of how they’re expended.”
His county receives 1.6 mils, which equates to “probably $3.2-$3.5 million a year. So our health department is funded by some state money and some county money. The relationship between that overlaps quite a bit and I’m still learning what that looks like,” Anderson said.
Another little known responsibility is burial of the indigent, which falls under the state constitutional mandate to serve the county’s indigent population, both commissioners said.
“We bury between 100 to 200 a year in Oklahoma County,” Maughan said. “Unless you have a religious exemption to do so, we cremate. In our case, we outsource it to funeral homes. I used to work for the commissioners in the past and we had a county hearse parked in the commissioner barn. If there was no one else who was available, they’d go out and grab it.”
Anderson said when he was elected, they buried two a year and now it’s up to 10 a year. He did not know why.
Health initiatives can vary as they overlap with the care of the indigent. Maughan started free food gardens in his district which continues to grow with increasing local investment from community partners such as churches, residents and school programs. It grew from three gardens to 10 in one year, he said.
“It’s expanded to more than I ever thought that it would,” he said. “And these are huge gardens.”
The county partners with the Oklahoma City Homeless Alliance and Daily Living Centers, Inc., an adult day care center which allows clients to avoid nursing home centers and or remain with family members who work during the day, Maughan said.
Maughan also started a program in 2015, SHINE –Start Helping Impacted Neighborhoods Everywhere — which pairs nonviolent offenders with community service work as a prison diversion program.
In Canadian County, Anderson said commissioners created a trust to facilitate services for victims of domestic violence – who are often impoverished after leaving an abuser.
Each county’s income determines the number of services it can offer. Anderson noted Oklahoma County – with nearly 800,000 — is far more populated compared to the 150,000 that make up his county.
A county’s general fund relies on property tax revenue, ad valorem, while roads are funded by a portion of fuel taxes paid in the county, according to state statute.
State law also determines commissioners’ salary by a formula of population and property tax value, Anderson said. Their commissioners make $80,000 a year. Maughan’s make $122,000 and Cleveland County commissioners are paid $91,000.
Schroder said there are big differences between urban and rural, large and small counties.
While urban counties have larger budgets than their rural counterparts, agricultural counties with lower populations have more road miles to maintain. Meanwhile, in counties with populated cities like Oklahoma City or Norman, most of the roads fall to the city’s responsibility.
Anderson said all roads in cities in his district with less than 5,000 residents are maintained by his district. Union City, Calumet and Okarche are just a few where the county is responsible for them.
“There are several counties that don’t have any cities with over 5,000 people in them,” Anderson said. “Take for instance Grant County. The commissioners take care of every mile of road in the county, other than the state highway system.”
Something county commissioners don’t do, in either urban or rural wards, is adopt laws or ordinances.
“All we can do is what the law specifically says we’re authorized to do under state statute,” Maughan said.