Norman voters said yes to most and no to other changes to the city’s charter, preliminary election results showed Tuesday night.
Proposition 8, which would have given council the ability to raise utility rates without voter approval, was struck down.
Charter amendments are suggested by a Charter Review Commission every 10 years. The council can accept and modify those recommendations before sending it to a public vote.
Issues range from changes to the recall election and adding a staff position to council terms and compensation while clearing up ambiguous language in the charter.
Six out of nine propositions passed, with a turnout that drew between 13,500 voters to a little more than 14,000.
Chairman of the commission “Midway” Bob Thompson said he was pleased to see most of them pass considering the high number of amendments put to the public.
“I want to give all the credit to my fellow commissioners for doing such an excellent job of decision making, cooperative decision making, thinking things through and coming up with recommendations for the public to help us have a better run city,” he said.
• Proposition 1: Failed
Starting in 2025, this amendment would have increased the stipend for city councilors from $1,200 to $5,400, and for the mayor from $2,100 to $8,100, annually. The commission recommended the increase after comparing other major cities and to allow for people with lower income to afford to serve on the council.
The proposition failed, with 8,462 voting no and 6,353 voting yes.
• Proposition 2: Failed
This amendment would have extended council terms of office from two to three years, and changed the beginning of that term from the first Tuesday in July to the first Tuesday following the runoff election. It also would have clarified that candidates must have been a resident of their ward for six months prior to the election date, except in cases where a new ward boundary has been drawn.
The proposition failed, with 8,338 voting no and 6,465 voting yes.
• Proposition 3: Passed
Another change to the charter clarifies that the term to fill a council vacancy is for the remainder of the unexpired term.
The proposition passed with 8,833 voting yes and 5,840 voting no.
• Proposition 4: Passed
This amendment creates the position of a city auditor, who will answer directly to the city council as an at-will employee, rather than to the city manager. The hired position must be appointed by at least five votes.
The proposition passed with 8,289 voting yes and 6,414 voting no.
• Proposition 5: Passed
An amendment to the position of city attorney says that the chief attorney will be an at-will employee of the city council, not a for-cause employee who can be fired by the city manager. It ensures that council has consistent representation, as it also has the power to hire and fire.
The proposition passed, with 7,416 voting yes and 6,658 voting no.
• Proposition 6: Passed
This amendment will increase the number of Norman Regional Health Authority board members from nine to 11 to include two members from communities outside Norman.
Norman Regional serves regions outside of Norman’s boundaries, and this addition is intended to allow those customers to be represented proportionally.
The proposition passed, with 8,668 voting yes and 5,394 voting no.
• Proposition 7: Passed
This amendment deals with recall elections and petitions. It will keep existing language that says a councilor can be removed six months after taking office, but add that the recall period expires six months before the end of the official’s term.
It will also allow the council to make decisions by a majority vote instead of relying on quorum if more than four councilors are recalled, and will let councilors call an election to fill a recall-created vacancy.
The proposition passed, with 8,401 voting yes and 5,607 voting no.
• Proposition 8: Failed
Voters resoundingly said no to an amendment that would have allowed the council to increase utility rates by up to 3% without voter approval if staff completed a rate study, then reviewed by an appointed Utility Rate Commission made up of residents.
The current charter states all utility rate increases must be voter approved.
The proposition failed, with 4,086 voting yes and 10,002 voting no.
• Proposition 9: Passed
Voters approved changes to the reapportionment committee appointment process that will allow the mayor to appoint members within 30 days of the release of new precinct data from the county election board.
This amendment will limit council’s options when they receive proposed ward boundaries; they can adopt boundaries as proposed, reject them, or send them back to the reapportionment committee.
The current charter allowed the council to adjust ward boundary lines after the committee submits its report to the dais.
The proposition passed, with 7,707 voting yes and 6,252 voting no.
