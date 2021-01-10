Earlier this week, all but one of Norman’s lawmakers stated they are in favor of requiring masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic while in session at the state Capitol, though the legislature will not enforce them.
The Oklahoma state Senate and Oklahoma state House convened Jan. 5 to vote on the rules of session. The rules passed, but they did not include a mask requirement for either branch of the state legislature, despite Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s state building mask policy.
Stitt’s executive order requires all state employees to wear a mask when in a state building but does not apply to the legislator, said John Estus, a spokesperson for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
Norman’s lawmakers are heavily in favor of requiring masks, with the exception of state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman.
He did not respond to The Transcript’s request for comment, but in a previous interview, he said he opposed the governor’s mask requirement.
“Lockdowns and mandates, like the governor’s [state building] mask mandate, are not allowing citizens to live their lives freely,” Standirdge previously said.
Contrary to Standridge, the rest of Norman’s lawmakers are in favor of requiring members to wear masks while at the Capitol.
“We are expected to set an example for the public with our actions as elected officials, especially at the Capitol, and by refusing to require masks for members, we are failing the public,” said House minority leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. “We have a responsibility not only to those around us at the Capitol but also to our communities that we represent.
“By bringing together 149 legislators in Oklahoma City each week and then going back to our districts each weekend, we have the potential to spread the virus to our constituents if we don’t practice safety measures at the Capitol.”
Virgin said she is “disappointed” in the Republican party’s refusal to comply with the governor’s order and said she is still waiting to hear an explanation as to why politicians are not subject to the same order as the Capitol staff and visitors.
Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, echoed her colleague by saying she was disappointed with her Republican colleagues’ decision that “the rules do not apply to them.”
“Personal choice is one thing, but ignoring the advice of countless health professionals, state agency guidelines and their own governor sends a bad message to anyone looking to them to set a good example,” Bell said. “It’s no wonder Oklahomans continue to lose faith in their government.
“If they can’t rely on their representatives to follow safety protocols in their own workplace, how can they trust they’ll have the people’s health and safety in mind when making decisions on their behalf? The height of a pandemic is no time for double standards.”
The science behind the efficiency of mask wearing is undeniable and they are proven to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, said state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman.
“I think if we are requiring all state employees to wear masks at work, then that should include elected leaders at the Capitol,” he said. “While I wear a mask while in the Capitol, I’m very concerned that some of my colleagues will not — not out of concern for my safety, but for the safety of folks in our districts. It’s the least we can do to protect our constituents and our family members from anything we may bring back from the Capitol, and it’s common sense.”
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, also is for requiring masks and was disappointed to see her colleagues not wear them and refuse to require them.
“The Senate rules set limits on the size and design of our coffee cups and require us to wear suit coats and dress shoes. It is reasonable to expect the same level of scrutiny to support the health of senators, our families and our constituents,” Boren said in a statement. “Pandemic precautions should have been clarified and encouraged in our policies and procedures including our Senate rules, especially as we convene during a continuing pandemic.”
