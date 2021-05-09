Some Norman businesses saw an uptick in sales this week leading up to Mother’s Day as local consumers patronized flower, jewelry and other gift shops for the mothers in their lives.
Mother’s Day is expected to bring in a surge of consumerism for the 2021 holiday, exceeding a record $28.1 billion in gift spending. This year’s projected number is up $1.4 billion from 2020’s spending, according to a survey recently released by the National Retail Federation.
According to the survey, the most popular gifts are jewelry, flowers, electronics and personalized gifts.
Statista reports that after a two-year decline in spending in 2019 and 2020, flower purchases will reach a record $2.66 billion for Mother’s Day 2021, up from $2.56 billion in 2020.
Devonne Carter, the second generation owner of Betty Lou’s Flowers and Gifts on Main Street, said the week has brought a moderate flow of business. Some years, though, Saturday is the busiest day of the week for a pre-Mother’s Day floral purchase.
“It’s different every year, but I’m prepared for them to come in the day before because some people come in on Saturday with their kid to help, and that’s fun,” Carter said.
Carter said hydrangea, larkspurs, roses, sunflowers and daisies are commonly purchased as gifts for moms, but there doesn’t seem to be a particular flower that sells more than others leading up to Mother’s Day.
At Redbud Floral on Flood Avenue, co-owner Patrick Stewart said last month’s hail storm brought some challenges to the Mother’s Day delivery process.
“Our fleet of vans was destroyed, so trying to find vehicles to quickly replace those and make deliveries in a timely manner has been our biggest challenge,” Stewart said.
Stewart said Redbud was able to purchase a replacement van, and is waiting to see if insurance totals out the other van or if it can be repaired.
Aside from the delivery vehicle complication, he said the week has been business as usual.
“This week for us is the second-busiest time of the year next to Valentine’s Day,” Stewart said.
Similar to Betty Lou’s, Stewart said there seems to be no pattern to customer choices or preferences at his shop. He said many patrons seem unsure about what they want to get.
“Some people go to the website and especially order a certain design, but typically, it’s just, ‘hey, I want something pretty and colorful in this price range,’” Stewart said. “Obviously roses are generally a big seller.”
Paige Beall, co-owner of Tulips on Buchanan Avenue, said her shop was busy all week with patrons shopping for Mother’s Day.
“We definitely have a lot of people coming in and shopping for Mother’s Day gifts, which we’re very grateful for, and I would say that it definitely brought some more traffic in,” Beall said.
She said the most popular gifts this week included gift baskets and pajamas.
“We have these really comfy bamboo pajamas that people love to get for their moms, and the gift baskets have an assortment of things, but mainly candles, body, bath and relaxation things,” Beall said.
Beall said there’s a stark contrast in business flow this year compared to last year due to COVID-19.
While special outings, flowers and cards were the top three gift choices in the NRF survey, the total amount spent on jewelry for moms this week is estimated at $6.08 billion, nearly $2 billion more than the next category.
Brad Shipman, co-owner of Brockhaus Jewelry on Main Street, said the week leading up to Mother’s Day is generally one of the busier weeks of the year, coming in close, but not quite beating out Valentine’s Day.
He said he has seen a substantial increase in business this week compared to last year, and believes the last 13 months have highlighted the importance of moms as many families spent more time together in the home due to COVID-19 restrictions for schools and businesses.
“I think over the past year, we have seen how important the family dynamic is, whether it’s a mom or a dad being the school teacher, the disciplinarian, the house cleaner … I think people are much more appreciative now, and I feel like everyone is keeping their money here in town this year,” Shipman said.
NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said this year, consumer spending is increasing due to vaccinations and stimulus check distribution. The report forecasts that consumers will spend an average of $220.48 on Mother’s Day items, which is $16 more than 2020 and the highest figure in the survey’s history, according to the survey findings.
“For many, this is a chance to make up for last year’s Mother’s Day when we were under lockdown,” Shay said in the survey report.
Gina Mitchell, co-owner of Mitchell’s Jewelry on Main Street, said between in-store shopping and orders through the business’ website, sales have been strong this week.
“We have people who will buy online and we can ship it for them or they can do a curbside pickup, and we also offer local complimentary delivery,” Mitchell said. ”Also, we’ve definitely seen that big increase because people were preoccupied last week with [the storm damage].”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.