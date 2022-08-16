A judge has ruled the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the agency of violating the state’s Open Meeting Act will not be granted, court records indicated Tuesday.
OTA announced in February that it would construct two new toll roads in Norman, but residents filed a lawsuit in May to accuse the agency of not sufficiently informing the public on its January and February meeting agendas.
OTA asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit in its argument that the higher court has “exclusive, original” jurisdiction according to state law, and that the matter would be resolved in its application to validate bonds before the Oklahoma Supreme Court. The lawsuit was filed in Cleveland County District Court, which oversees the area that will likely be impacted the greatest by the turnpike expansion.
Judge Timothy Olsen disagreed with OTA’s allegations that the lawsuit should be heard by the Oklahoma Supreme Court, the order reads.
“Even though this Court believes that the statute is very clear that the Oklahoma Supreme Court does not have exclusive, original jurisdiction in this case, there are cases that suggest the Supreme Court may exercise original jurisdiction of the alleged Open Meeting Act violations in the OTA’s application to approve bonds for the turnpike in question,” his order reads.
However, Olsen found OTA had not yet submitted its application at the time of the hearing, and the violation that allegedly occurred in January and February had nothing to do with the bond validation application.
“At the time of the hearing, OTA had not filed an application with the Oklahoma Supreme Court,” his order states. “The Court received notice on August 10, 2022, that the application has been filed in the Oklahoma Supreme Court. However, as of the date of this decision, the Court has not received any order from the Supreme Court that changes the Court’s ruling.”
Stan Ward, attorney for the more than 150 residents who filed the lawsuit, said he was looking for their day in court.
“It is disappointing that the Turnpike Authority would try to avoid scrutiny by dismissing this case,” Ward said in a prepared statement. “We are looking forward to proving our case in court.”
Ward intends to prove OTA “willfully” violated the act, which would force the agency “to start over,” his statement read.
Ward 5 Norman City Councilor Rarchar Tortorello said the ruling was a win for his constituents. His ward is the most affected in the city with a proposed toll road in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed to connect Interstate 40 south to Purcell.
“This is a victory for transparency in government,” his prepared statement reads.
The next steps for Ward will be to add 85 additional plaintiffs, the statement reads.
The ruling was not a total loss for OTA after Olsen granted the agency’s motion to dismiss individual OTA board members from the lawsuit.
“The Authority is pleased Judge Olsen dismissed the case against the individual board members and Secretary Gatz,” said OTA spokeswoman Brenda Perry.
Olsen will allow Ward to amend “their petition against the Executive Director and Board Members” by August 19, the order reads.
Ward’s statement indicated his intention to do so, “to see if we can’t stay the course of action that the court will accept in terms of holding directors personally liable for violations of the Open Meeting Act.”
