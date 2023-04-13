A dispute between a bank and a local real estate developer will proceed to trial after a judge this week denied motions for summary judgement by both parties.
RCB Bank sued Sassan Moghadam in April 2021 after accelerating foreclosure on his property, Madison Square, 480 24th Ave. NW in Norman, according to court records.
Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman, who recently heard arguments from both sides, decided Tuesday to set the matter for trial July 18.
In his order, Balkman cited “too many facts in dispute” to be decided without a trial setting.
“Rules for District Courts allowing for summary adjudication, permit the Court to grant summary judgment only when there are no genuine issues of material fact to be decided,” the order read. “In the instant matter there are genuine issues of material fact to be decided.”
The bank contends payments on the property were made late in January and February 2021, and no payment was received in March.
Robert Magrini, Moghadam’s attorney, told Balkman last week the bank cannot abruptly foreclose on those grounds.
Magrini argued that because his client had been allowed to pay late since the loan originated in 2017 and because had been negotiating payments prior to foreclosure, the bank cannot foreclose on his client’s property.
The pattern of accepted late payments “means the bank no longer expects strict compliance” and any changes to require that compliance had to be set in writing.
RCB Bank attorney Kyle Goodwin said negotiation for payments was denied and that Moghadam had been notified of default in writing.
