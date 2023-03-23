It was standing room only Thursday night at a predevelopment meeting at City Hall where Ward 5 residents vowed to fight a proposed housing and commercial development.
Predevelopment meetings are held between a zoning applicant, the developer, and nearby property owners to discuss the development, air concerns and offer suggestions to the developer.
Attorney Sean Rieger told the crowd the planned unit development (PUD) will include a three-acre commercial development on the northeast corner of 48th Avenue SE and State Highway 9, to the north “a large green space” and northeast on the property 448 lots sized at 6,000 square feet for single and multi-family residential living. The entire project is 90 acres and includes three stormwater detention ponds.
The property is currently zoned for one home on two acre lots according to the Norman 2025 Land Use Plan.
Rieger faced a crowd, most of whom were wearing red shirts that read, “Stop the Sprawl” on the front and “No PUD” on the back.
Sally Little aimed her comments at the developers who also attended the meeting.
“Hi Benchmark Homes,” Little said. “Welcome to Norman, Oklahoma. We would love for you to come develop land into one-house per ten acres.”
Her comment was met with a round of applause from a crowd who told Rieger people moved to Ward 5 for the rural lifestyle because when they bought land it was zoned agricultural – not residential.
Another woman in the crowd said she “resented” developers buying agricultural land knowing it was zoned for rural purposes but with the intent to rezone it.
“There are plenty of people who would use agricultural land but it’s gotten so expensive that you can’t buy it because this is what drives the price up,” the woman said.
A man in the audience pointed out this was not inline with city’s land use plan. Rieger countered the outdated plan is 19 years old as the city faces a housing shortage.
“I’ve been in meetings here in this city campus about how we have a housing shortage,” Rieger said. “It’s a looming problem in our community.”
The crowd shouted back that this was not true. However, the city’s current land use plan predicted Norman would need 23,000 homes, and the next plan would decide where they would go, City Manager Darrel Pyle told The Transcript in July.
Since the plan was completed, the city has grown by 17,110 people, according the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau.
Others in the audience raised concerns about traffic accidents along Highway 9 and concerns the school district, which just adopted a bond, does not have the capacity to take on hundreds of more students at nearby Washington and Reagan elementary schools, Irving Middle School and Norman High School.
Rieger said the developer would be required to conduct a traffic study to comply with any necessary changes to insure the roadway is safe. He noted the school district is in charge of how it handles growth, not the developer.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Little yelled for the residents in Ward 5 not to leave and then asked them, in a huddle, to prepare to sign petitions to resist the development.
Following the meeting, City Council members for Ward 5, Rarchar Tortorello, and Ward 7, Stephen Holman, told The Transcript they were concerned about what the development would mean for the rural ward and health of Lake Thunderbird.
Even with three detention ponds to catch stormwater runoff proposed for the development, Holman said that’s still more fertilizer and car oils that will eventually make their way to the city’s primary source of drinking water.
“The biggest concern is that this will drain into the Dave Blue Creek and is a primary tributary of Lake Thunderbird,” Holman said. “All of it is, in the end, still going to end up directly into the creek and the lake, which is an impaired body of water.”
Ponds help with the rate of the runoff flow, but does not mean it will filter pollutants out in the way a wetland does, Holman said.
Tortorello said he is opposed to high density development in the ward and agreed with residents concerns about stormwater, traffic safety and impacts to rural life in the ward.
“Since this is the beginning of the process, and there will be many more meetings in the future, I ask my neighbors who are affected to continue showing up to these meetings to have their voices heard,” he said. “Citizen participation is key and I will vote according to their wishes to protect our land, water and resources for future generations. I will always have their backs.”
