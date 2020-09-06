The Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Norman organization is hosting a Big Movie Night fundraiser Friday.
BBBS is the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network. The nonprofit matches adult volunteers, called bigs, with children, known as littles, in communities across Oklahoma.
The organization usually hosts its annual gala around this time of the year, but COVID-19 made the nonprofit shift plans.
BBBS of Norman Area Director Jeff Moody said the movie night will be at 7 p.m. Friday at The Nest at Terra Verde Discovery School, 1000 36th Ave. SE in Norman. Either "The Princess Bride" or "The Breakfast Club" will be shown, depending on how people vote.
Moody said before people check in, workers will issue masks, as well as having blankets set up at least six feet apart for social distancing.
With help from Bold Multimedia, the nonprofit has created movie trailers to show before the movie and during intermission, Moody said.
“We have acted out different scenes from different movies and made them about people’s companies and Big Brothers and Big Sisters’ mission,” he said, including scenes from "Batman," "The Wizard of Oz," "Jurassic Park" and more.
The money raised will stay with the Norman BBBS branch and will be used to help the program, Moody said.
“Every dollar raised will be for match support, helping train our employees and helping keep those kids that we have in the program and keep them on the right path to success,” Moody said. “Our mission is pretty simple — one-on-one mentorship — but there [are] a lot of things that go on behind the scenes that we’ve got to take care of on our end to make sure our employees are properly trained and to help nurture that relationship to let it build and grow. At the end of the day, it’s all about the kids.”
Ticket prices are $100 for a single ticket, $200 for a couple’s ticket and $900 for a VIP table for six. Single and couples tickets come with al fresco dinner from Benvenuti’s Restaurant, as well as a reusable picnic blanket from Armstrong Bank, while the VIP table includes wine and dinner for six.
Tickets can be purchased on BBBS of Oklahoma’s website.
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
