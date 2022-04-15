Moore Public Schools had its final day of fundraising March 4, and students, employees and administrators earned a combined total of $348,291.
The nonprofits selected as this year’s Moore Love beneficiaries will receive checks Monday from MPS Leadership Students that will help them sustain selected programs and will help begin a new Bridges Program at MPS.
This is the fifth year of the MPS Moore Love philanthropic initiative, which has a focus on engaging the MPS community to unite as one fundraising powerhouse to provide funding for real solutions. The Moore Love 2022 beneficiaries are:
• Regional Food Bank: Backpack Program — MPS works with the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank to provide food in backpacks for about 700 MPS elementary students without enough food at home to sustain them over the weekend. MPS also has food pantries at many junior highs and high schools for older students.
• The Sharing Tree — The Sharing Tree is a nonprofit that serves families in need by providing no-cost, dignified shopping experiences. The facility is stocked with clothing, household items and necessities. Many patrons are MPS families.
• Moore Public Schools Foundation and Bridges Inc. — Bridges is a nonprofit organization in Norman with a mission of empowering students in a family crisis or who live alone to succeed. Staff work to remove barriers to high school graduation, including help with food, clothing, shelter and medical needs. They offer students counseling in life skills, and advocates help them finish high school and move into the next phase of adulthood with support and resources. Through a new partnership, the MPS Foundation will build a capital framework to renovate or build a site in the MPS district where Bridges can implement a program with MPS students who find themselves in need.
Student leadership teams from Moore, Westmoore and Southmoore High Schools heard nonprofit pitches and made the selections in July. The group drives the fundraising efforts for their schools and assists the junior high and elementary schools with fundraising ideas and encouragement.
The set fundraising month is February, but MPS students often begin fundraising activities for interschool competition when school starts in August. MPS has about 24,500 students and 2,700 staff members throughout 35 school sites.
“We set a fundraising goal this year that our collective student body completely blew away. I am so proud of all our students and staff who worked hard to make this funding happen for our nonprofits,” Moore schools Superintendent Robert Romines said. “I’m also humbled by the groundwork we’ll now be able to accomplish through the MPS Foundation and Bridges for our homeless and shelter-insecure population. We can begin a program to care for our own students, right here in Moore.”
For more information,visit mooreschools.com or call 735-4200.