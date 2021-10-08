The Moore Public Schools Foundation, in partnership with Moore Public Schools and its board and Bridges Inc., plan on establishing an initiative to support MPS students who find themselves homeless.
The foundation will build a framework to build or renovate a site in the MPS district where Bridges can implement its program with MPS students.
The capital campaign kickoff began in July when the MPS Foundation and Bridges Inc. were selected as one of three nonprofit recipients by student leaders from each MPS high school to receive money through the 2021-2022 Moore Love fundraising effort. The hope is to break ground or begin renovating no later than the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
The Bridges Moore concept will mirror the Bridges Norman program and will continue the mission of removing obstacles to high school graduation by providing support, resources, care and guidance. A part of what Bridges provides for on-site students is food, clothing, shelter and medical needs.
Bridges students also receive counseling for life skills and are provided advocates.
When speaking on the homeless population in the Moore School District, MPS Superintendent Dr. Robert Romines shared the story of a recent Southmoore High School graduate who lost his mother and found himself homeless at 17. MPS collaborated with Bridges Norman so the student could finish school and begin a successful path into adulthood.
MPS Foundation Executive Director Clayton Ramick said the goal is for Bridges Moore to house up to 20 unaccompanied youth experiencing homelessness.
The organizations aim to raise $1.5 million for the project.
