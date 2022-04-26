MOORE — The Tech Now State Competition is set at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Southmoore High School.
The paper-car race track extends from the second floor of the gym to the floor. About 250 students from across Oklahoma will participate.
Sponsored through the Department of Rehabilitation Services, the Tech Now State Competition has existed for 20 years. This is the second year Moore Public Schools will participate and its first year hosting.
High school students enrolled in special education classes have the opportunity to compete with race cars they designed with computers, then built over a six-week period.
Cars are made out of paper, glue and a standard number of nickels for weight. The project and competition combine curricula in computers and STEM.
