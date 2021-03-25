Moore Public Schools families and the programs that serve them will receive a boost from a $10,000 donation benefiting the district.
The Boldt Company, a construction management firm based out of Wisconsin, has helped both MPS and the City Of Moore rebuild Plaza Towers Elementary School after a tornado, a press release said. Now, the company is giving back with a donation to MPS’ philanthropic campaign, “Moore Love.”
“Moore is a special community for us,” Boldt Executive Vice President and General Manager Jeff Shipley said in a press release. “... We are humbled to be able to support these organizations that fight hunger and provide critical support to the district’s families.”
According to a press release, MPS' campaign is benefiting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Moore Firefighters Santa Express.
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma provides about 700 MPS elementary students with backpacks full of food, while the Moore Firefighters Santa Express provides food, bedding, clothing and other necessities to MPS students and their families.
“Due to generous hearts and compassion to help others, our schools and our contributors such as Boldt are significantly giving back to two recipients who work directly with our school counselors to provide for our students and schools,” Robert Romines, superintendent of MPS, said in a press release. “This is nothing short of extraordinary and is a testament of how our community unites to help each other.”
