A variety of projects are part of a master plan for improvements at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, including the expansion of an RV park, a pond and recreation area, and an expo center.
Previous projects completed at the fairgrounds include an add-on to the show barn, additional parking on the east side and a new west entrance by Porter Avenue.
County Project Manager Brian Wint said Phase 1 of the RV park, including 30 spaces, is nearing completion, possibly within the next couple months. Phase 2 will immediately follow. Once that is complete, the park will have about 65 full-service sites with electricity, water and sewer, as well as a restroom facility complete with showers and laundry space. The RV park also will include fire pits and picnic tables.
Commissioner Darry Stacy said the updated RV park provides the opportunity for people from outside the county and state to come to events, and for vendors to stay on site during events if needed.
Stacy said the master plan for the fairgrounds was drafted four or five years ago with input from the public, fair board members and county staff. He also stressed that the county isn’t asking for any bonds or additional dollars to finish fairground projects, and is using county labor when possible.
Wint said the next project after the RV park will likely be the creation of a detention pond on the eastern end of the fairgrounds that can be expanded into a pond for fishing, with some handicap accessibility. Currently, the county is trying to secure a civil engineering firm for that detention pond at the best possible price.
Stacy said part of the detention pond could be an outdoor learning pond in conjunction with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. The pond area also will include a half-mile walking trail along the north fence that will tie into sidewalks along Porter Avenue and the eastern end of Sutton Wilderness trails.
Future projects will be completed when funds are available, Wint and Stacy said. The RV park was done first so any fees collected from the park could help fund other projects in the county’s master plan.
Wint said the county is “stretching our dollars as much as we can” and acting judiciously in managing project funds. The project is funded through tax revenue and capital improvement funds.
Future projects also could include a south entrance and increased parking, pavilions for a picnic area, a playground, an amphitheater, a tractor pull facility and an expo center on the west side, as well as water features and an artistic roundabout.
Stacy said the expo center will likely be small to medium in size, designed for organizations that may find Oklahoma City expo center spaces too large for their events. That facility could host events like high school basketball and wrestling tournaments, agricultural events, gymnastics and more.
Stacy said are plenty of people looking for event venues on a smaller scale; the expo center project is an opportunity for the county to attract slightly larger shows than are currently hosted elsewhere due to their size, he said. Currently, the project team is researching what would be the best fit for the county.
The fairgrounds stay full nearly every weekend with shows and events, Stacy said.
“We have to find where in the market we fit in,” Stacy said.
Fair Board President Jake Calvert said master plan improvements will make the county fairgrounds a true destination, not just a space for the annual fair and the Norman Farm Market, which will soon move to The Well.
“The upgrades will continue to make the county fair that much more attractive to the general public. It’ll make it an even better fair than we currently have, which, in my opinion, is hard to imagine,” he said, adding that the number of event requests have trended upward.
Calvert, a life-long county resident who grew up showing 4-H projects at the fairgrounds, said the fairgrounds’ growth “has been nothing short of explosive and phenomenal.”
“It’s nice to have commissioners on board with making that facility all that it can be,” Calvert said.
The next county fair will be Sept. 9-12.