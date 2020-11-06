Oklahoma Municipal League Executive Director Mike Fina says he has no concerns with the City of Norman’s plan to allocate $4.8 million in pandemic-related funds to a construction project.
The OML is a training and resource organization for cities across the state.
During the rescheduled meeting Thursday night, Oct. 29, the City Council approved a staff recommendation to use CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security) Act funds for a construction supplement to complete the proposed Senior Wellness Center. The long-awaited project is $4.8 million short of the estimated $12.1 million to construct the center.
Of the $9.6 million reimbursed, a little more than $1 million total will go to Visit Norman and the Norman Arts Council, both of which city officials say were hit hard due to dependence on room tax.
During public comment, several citizens complained during the meeting that the funds should be spent elsewhere and asked for time to offer public input. The item had been placed on the consent agenda until Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman pulled it for public discussion and a separate vote.
The city successfully submitted an application for reimbursement for COVID prevention supplies and public safety personnel “who spent time working on the COVID-related issues,” City Attorney Kathryn Walker told the Transcript last Thursday. Because the city already paid for those expenses out of the general fund, the CARES Act money is a reimbursement and the funds become discretionary.
Fina told the Transcript Friday that the money came out of their general fund “and that’s where it goes back in,” and “every one of those expenses are reimbursable.”
“I know Kathryn — and I have had several conversations about CARES Act funding — and I know they spent a lot of time studying the procedures,” he said. “They would not be high on my list of concerning cities. They do a fantastic job out there.”
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said in an email Friday the original guidelines for the funds changed last summer.
“The guidelines for the sorts of local government expenditures would qualify for reimbursement under the Oklahoma Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) allocation of federal CARES Act funding were broadened in the summer of 2020,” he said. “Funds were made available to cities throughout the state through a new $250,000,000 Oklahoma CRF program that distributed funds on a pro-rata basis, based on the city’s population. Additional funds were made available to municipalities to reimburse expenditures that had been made for any public safety or front-line response by the locality. Since the cities had already made expenditures in excess of the pro-rata allocation of CRF funds out of the City of Norman General Fund for Fire Department and Police Department expenditures, the funds became discretionary.”
U.S. Representative Tom Cole told The Transcript that reimbursement funds are intended to be broad.
“As municipalities like Norman make use of federal aid to cover various coronavirus-related expenses, I believe acceptable reimbursement should be reasonably broad and flexible, not an added burden or source of delay for relief,” he said in an email Thursday.
U.S. Senator James Lankford did not respond to requests for comment. Calls to the Oklahoma state auditor for an opinion were not returned.
Cleveland County Assistant District Attorney Travis White said its office had not looked into the appropriation of CARES Act funds for the city but would examine it upon request.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.