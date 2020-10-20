What was supposed to be the resumption of jury trials in Cleveland County will now be a bench trial as the defendant — who’s charged in the murder of a former University of Oklahoma student back in 2017 — waived his right to a jury trial on Tuesday.
At approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, defendant James Arion Smith, 21, of Norman, arrived at the Cleveland County Courthouse and told District Judge Thad Balkman he wanted him to make the final verdict, not a jury, Balkman said. The state agreed and the remaining jurors were excused.
Smith has been charged in the shooting death of OU student Nathaniel Ewing, 20, in 2017 in concert with Cody Eli Turbeville, Tyrek Ladrius Turner and Armani Ashanti Morgan.
Turbeville and Morgan agreed to plea deals and were sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years probation apiece on lesser charges. Turner, who still faces a first-degree murder charge, has a status conference with District Judge Jeff Virgin at 2 p.m. Friday.
Smith pleaded guilty in 2018 and was sentenced a month later to life in prison but withdrew his plea after a court decision dealing with juvenile murder defendants was issued. The ruling requires prosecutors show aggravating circumstances and that a juvenile murder defendant cannot be rehabilitated before life in prison without parole can be imposed.
According to police affidavits, Ian Roper and Ewing were planning to meet one of the suspects for a drug deal which later turned into a robbery ending in Ewing being shot in the abdomen.
In an opening statement Tuesday morning, Jennifer Austin, Cleveland County assistant district attorney and representative for the state, briefly outlined Ewing's life.
Austin claims Smith and his friends met and developed a plan to steal the drugs from Ewing and during the late-night meet, Smith fired on Ewing, who died shortly after the next morning.
First on the stand was Ewing’s mom, Kelly Ewing.
She said her son left his previous high-paying job at OU in November 2016 because it was stressful and he wanted to focus on school.
Smith's attorney, Troy Cowin, with the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, asked Kelly Ewing if her son was in financial hardship. She responded that Nathaniel still had a small scholarship and his family offered financial support when necessary.
Cowin then asked Kelly Ewing if she knew about her son's drug use and drug dealing. She said never knew him to deal or use drugs.
Another witness was Khloe Roper, Ian’s sister, who was in the apartment complex and called the police when she heard the gunshots that killed Ewing.
She testified that she had been the one who set up Smith with her brother, Ian, to purchase marijuana from him.
She had given her brother Smith’s Snapchat username and the two talked about a possible transaction. She testified that when her brother left the apartment to go complete the transaction, he was gone for approximately a minute-and-a-half before she heard gunshots.
When she heard the shots, she ran downstairs and saw Ewing and his blue Mustang, she testified. Ewing had been shot and she called the police.
Next on the stand was her brother Ian Roper. Roper was a friend of Ewing who told the court that “[Ewing] was always trying to get me to do something with my life.”
The state presented text message exchanges between Roper and Ewing in which they talked about selling marijuana later that night.
Ewing told Roper they would need to drive with the buyer to a separate location to purchase the amount of marijuana he wanted; the amount was approximately one ounce.
According to Roper’s testimony, Ewing and Smith arrived at his apartment at the same time. While he was approaching Smith’s vehicle to introduce himself, two men got out of the car and confronted him, he testified. They walked over to Ewing’s blue Mustang and when Roper approached the passenger door, he said that Tyrek Turner put him in a headlock and they began to fight.
Once Roper broke free of the headlock, he said he heard Smith yelling “give me the money” while firing a gun. Roper said Smith then pointed the gun at him and he began to take off through the apartment complex.
Both Roper’s admitted they originally lied to the police about Ian’s and Ewing’s reason for meeting with Smith. They told officers they were meeting Smith to purchase marijuana not to sell it, they testified. They later changed their stories once they realized how important the truth was, they said.
Smith remains at the F. DeWayne Beggs Detention Center on $3 million bond. His trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
