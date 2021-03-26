John Calvin Abney’s new LP “Familiar Ground” hadn’t even been officially released yet when a key single caught the attention of Rolling Stone magazine late last year.
The song, “When This Blows Over” is a gentle hymn for these singular times we live in. It’s about a promise that many of us are making to our friends: When this pandemic is over, I’m coming to see you again.
Framed by heartening pedal steel guitar and determined tambourine cadence, Abney’s reassuring voice couldn’t be more comforting. The composition was recorded as the first of nine tracks on an album released in November that’s the latest in an impressive discography going back to 2014.
Like a rolling stone, Abney has been schlepping around the country between Tulsa and San Francisco. The Transcript caught up with him in Austin.
“I’ve been keeping busy with a lot of different projects,” Abney said, “learning new instruments and engineering techniques. I’ve been recording, writing and reading a lot. Just making do with this time and utilizing it the best I can. There’s no lack of inspiration right now.
“I’m reading a lot. Listening to rock steady and an ungodly amount of jazz piano trios including Oscar Peterson and Bill Evans. Japanese City Pop has been a fun avenue to ramble down.”
Many of Abney’s musician peers have been taking breathers.
“Sometimes there’s an urgency to create art and produce material,” he said. “There’s a need to feel relevant or run toward a goal. The pandemic has given a lot of people a moment to dig into themselves with a sense of introspection and be able to slow down. Some artists are just saying that they aren’t going to be putting anything out right now because they don’t have to. It’s been nice to see how people have been handling it in different ways. Some are stepping back from music and doing poetry or woodworking and gardening. Some people are making ends meet in ways they never thought they would.”
As with most touring musicians, the pandemic has put the kibosh on performing for live audiences. Abney is live streaming shows and using time productively in ways some may not expect.
“I’ve been working in the realms of ambient, hip hop and low-fi just to stretch the brain,” Abney said. “Most of the music I’ve made in my life was wood and wire with keyboards and guitars, so it’s fun to work with electronics a little bit considering I can’t safely be in the room with bands.”
Pandemic protocols in the music industry are similar to elsewhere, and some anxiety is involved collaborating with others.
“I’m working a lot in my bedroom studio,” he said.
“Familiar Ground” sprang from that comfortable environment.
“Some of the ideas conceived for it were pre- and post-lockdown,” he said. “I reconciled them in the studio and the notebooks I had. It’s about solitude and isolation, but is mostly a hopeful album. When I was writing and recording it was a process in learning new techniques because it was the first full-length album made in the safety of my bedroom.”
Part of the reconciliation in “Familiar Ground” includes conveying a full gamut of emotions between the darkness of these times and a need for hope.
“I can’t be fun all the time,” Abney said with a chuckle. “I’m chiseling the block of marble that is my voice and I’m starting to see my true tone and who I am, as opposed to an amalgamation of my influences. I know it’s a life-long process finding my voice, but I feel I’ve made a quantum leap toward that.”
Abney describes it as a practice toward understanding himself better and hopefully others around him. That may be key, because he’s someone who has always been a welcome collaborator, particularly on the Norman music scene.
“I can’t you how much Camille Harp, Samantha Crain, John Moreland, Penny Pitchlynn, Kyle Reid and Kierston White massively influenced me,” he said. “I’ve been lucky playing with them and for 12 years watching them write and create. Norman has an absurdly sick quotient of brilliant and creative people who I’ve cut my teeth with.”
Abney promised he’d be coming back to Norman soon.
“That town always calls me back in one way or another,” he said.
