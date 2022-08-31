The National Alliance on Mental Illness Cleveland County will sponsor aNAMI Family-to-Family Education Course specifically for families of people diagnosed with serious mental illness.
The eight sessions start frmo 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Norman North High School, 1809 Stubbeman Ave.
The course will cover information about major brain disorders, including schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder and major depression, borderline personality disorder and co-occurring disorders; coping skills such as handling a crisis and relapse; basic information about medications; listening and communication techniques; problem-solving skills; recovery and rehabilitation; and self-care around worry and stress.
The curriculum has been written by an experienced family member and mental health professional. The course will be taught by NAMI Cleveland County family member volunteers Ruth Mojica and Sheryl Schmidt, who have taken intensive training as course instructors.
“This course is a wonderful experience,” Mojica said. “It balances basic education and skill-training with emotional support, coping strategies and empowerment. We hope families with relatives who have a serious mental illness will take advantage of this unique opportunity.”
The course is designed specifically for parents, adult siblings, spouses, adult children, partners and significant others who are caregivers of persons with severe and persistent mental illness.
The Family-to-Family Education Course is free and confidential. For more information or to register, call NAMI Cleveland County at 408-0984.
