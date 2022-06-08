Norman’s nonprofit theater company will perform its newest production, a play about living in an Oklahoma sundown town, for three consecutive evenings, debuting Thursday.
NAMRON Players Theatre specializes in the presentation of Oklahoma and Norman-based playwrights, actors and directors. The play is produced through the group’s Oklahoma StoryWorks program to educate the community through the perspective of those who have experienced or been impacted by an issue.
The fourth presentation in the StoryWorks series, “ANNA: When the Sun Goes Down,” focuses on a boy who grows up next to a sundown town in Oklahoma.
Also known as sunset towns, sundown towns were municipalities where Black people were permitted to travel to or through during the day, but not allowed in town by nightfall. If they were there after dark, members of the town and police would arrest, assault or sometimes kill them.
According to a research article by the University of Oklahoma’s department of political science, Norman was a sundown town from 1889 to 1967.
The theater recruited DWe Williams, a renowned theatrical artist in Oklahoma, to write and direct the play. Williams is the producer and artistic director of Oklahoma City-based Rhythmically Speaking and was a touring and teaching artist with the Oklahoma Arts Council.
It’s the first time NAMRON is using a guest playwright-in-residence to create a script.
Williams spent the last nine months interviewing people who had experience living in a Sundown Town as she wrote the play’s script.
Cheryl Martin, executive director of NAMRON, said Williams, a Black woman who has written plays about heavy subjects before, is the right person to produce it.
“We wanted the story to be told, but we wanted it told by somebody who could really understand it, and that was Williams,” Martin said.
Williams’ story focuses on a young boy named Zephan, raised by his grandma Lois since the sudden death of his parents. Like his late father, Zephan enjoys evening adventures, but his grandma fears for his safety at night because they live next to a sundown town, said Norman Hammon, managing director of NAMRON.
Martin describes Williams’ work as a story about what can happen when things get away from someone.
Hammon said this show is for mature audiences because of the subject matter.
“We think it’s a historically important subject, and that’s part of why we decided to produce a play about it,” Hammon said. “We were amazed to find out how many people didn’t know anything about sundown towns.”
Cheryl Martin, executive director of NAMRON, said Williams’ play is a “very human story” — not just about Sundown Towns, but their effect on history and multiple generations.
The show runs at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Studio of the Sooner Theatre, 110 E. Main St. The show is free and allows for about 100 viewers, according to organization leaders.
For more information about the play or NAMRON Players Theatre, visit https://www.namronplayerstheatre.org/