Norman teens looking to develop their improvisation and storytelling skills can participate in a two-weekend workshop later this month.
NAMRON Players Theatre announces its 2023 YourStory Workshops for young and aspiring playwrights. In collaboration with the Pioneer Library System, the workshops will be presented over two weekends, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15-16 and 22-23.
Workshop admission is free for teens ages 14-18 and will take place in the computer lab and meeting rooms of the Pioneer Library System Norman Central, 103 West Acres.
This year’s workshop, led by playwright Sarah Fenner King and improv instructor Sue Ellen Reiman, will explore the process of creating scenes and plays through “individual, collaborative and devised theater methods,” according to an event flier.
Norman Hammon, managing director for NAMRON Players Theatre, said the YourStory Workshops began in 2019, but since 2022, they began focusing the workshops on the teen age group.
Hammon said while some camps and workshops in Norman and the Oklahoma City metro area focus more on acting, NAMRON’s workshop will heavily incorporate instruction on directing, writing and producing.
“We felt it was an area that wasn’t receiving as much coverage,” Hammon said.
The YourStory Workshops utilize devised theater. According to DramaResource, this explores all elements of theater including mime, movement, stillness, sound, music and lighting.
The workshop is pretty well divided between playwriting and improvisational techniques, Hammon said.
“By the end, what we’re looking for is a scene, not a whole script, because the script could take a lot longer than that, but coming out with a nicely rounded scene that they feel pretty good about,” she said.
Cheryl Martin, executive director of NAMRON, said 14-18 year olds are at an age where they’re eager to learn. She said while they love to work with adults, instructors have a long history of working with teens.
Martin said they want to encourage young playwrights to try new ways of creating, and help teens view themselves as storytellers.
“Plays can be created in more than one,” she said. “You can write a play all by yourself, but you can also collaborate with other people and create a play together.
“And the people you collaborate with might be other playwrights, or they might be actors, dancers or visual artists.”
Workshop attendees will work with King, a playwright coach, and Reiman, an improv artist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.