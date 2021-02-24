NASA Robotics Engineer and former Norman resident Dane Schoelen witnessed the payoff of several months of work when NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars last week.
Schoelen, a graduate of Norman High School and the University of Oklahoma, has played a key role in Perseverance’s mission to Mars, helping engineer the containers the rover will use to collect rock samples from the planet. These rock samples will allow for new and exciting discoveries about Mars and space travel, Schoelen said.
Schoelen graduated from OU in 2017 and joined NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California as a robotics mechanical engineer. He said his growing enthusiasm for engineering can be traced back to his time taking Advanced Robotics courses at NHS.
David Askey, physics instructor at NHS, said it was evident that Schoelen had a gift for robotics and engineering while he was in high school.
“Dane wanted to direct and film before he even found an interest in robotics, but that is the unique thing about Dane,” Askey said. “He is a renaissance man and is interested in many things.”
Schoelen said taking classes with Askey was significant for his interest in engineering.
“I enjoyed building things all of my life, but the key moment I think for me was in Askey’s classroom,” Schoelen said.
Askey said Schoelen’s success at NASA is partly due to his exposure to robotics at a young age. Askey is adamant that introducing physics to students in middle school could increase the chances that students have success in different fields of science.
“Schoelen would constantly be in my room working on the bots… he went on to lead OU’s robotics team to a national championship, and that’s another way to get kids involved is with little kits, even legos — that’s what gets kids involved,” Askey said.
Tom Catrone, the father of a former Askey student, said he remembers Schoelen proclaiming that he would assist missions to Mars in the future. Catrone said Askey has had a huge impact on Schoelen, his son and many other students, even if Askey won’t admit it.
“I tried to nominate him for teacher of the year and they wouldn’t let me,” Catrone said. “When I asked why, they said he [wouldn’t] accept the nomination.”
Schoelen said he owes his success to educators such as Askey, former NASA Manager Donna Shirley and OU professor David Miller.
Schoelen has now assisted with multiple trips to Mars and is planning to assist with future missions that will bring rock samples back to Earth. Schoelen is also interested in helping humans one day visit the Red Planet.
“The person that will first walk on Mars is alive today,” Schoelen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.