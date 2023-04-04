In a nail-biting race Tuesday night, City Council candidate Michael Nash slipped past Ward 5 incumbent Rarchar Tortorello by 28 votes to win a runoff election, according to preliminary results.
With all 21 precincts reporting, Nash received 984 votes (50.72%) to Tortorello’s 956 votes (49.28%) figures provided by the Oklahoma State Election Board showed.
Repeated attempts to reach Nash were unsuccessful. Neither a victory statement nor speech appeared on his Facebook campaign page.
Tortorello congratulated his opponent.
“I congratulate Michael Nash, it was a good campaign,” he told The Transcript. “I will support him as the Ward 5 councilman, and I wish him all the luck.”
Tortorello defeated Nash in the February 2021 election, but the February 2023 primary vote was split by challenger Cindi Tuccillo. Tortorello received 970 votes, or 40%, while Nash picked up 836 votes or 34.4%. Tuccillo received 618 votes (25.5%).
Neither candidate received the 50% plus one vote needed to avoid Tuesday’s runoff.
Nash served as the ward’s councilor when he was appointed to the seat in August 2020 following a vacancy.
The race between Tortorello and Nash was punctuated by two key issues facing the city’s most rural ward — the possibility of new turnpikes and high density, sprawling housing development where hundreds of residents say neither is wanted.
Tortorello promised to continue to fight to keep the ward rural and resist the turnpike projects.
“My fight will not change and will not falter,” he said.
Tortorello’s supporters said during a watch party Tuesday night they believed there was no else for the job because of his track record on council and his efforts to defeat the turnpikes.
John Ashmore said he’s lived in the ward more than 25 years and said Tortorello has been the most effective councilor in decades.
“Other than Lester Bond, who was there I came (to the ward), he’s by the far the most effective and the most accessible,” he said.
Anna Montague said Tortorello it was his “unwavering commitment to community safety and keeping Ward 5 rural.”
Following the election results, supporter Teresa Elam said she was disappointed to see Tortorello lose the election.
“Rural Ward Norman lost tonight,” Elam said. “But we won’t quit fighting to keep our ward rural.”
Tortorello joined a lawsuit against OTA last year. A district court judge ruled in December the agency violated the Open Meeting Act when it failed to sufficiently state its plans on agendas last year.
Nash cofounded the opposition organization, Pike Off OTA, which filed its own lawsuit. The group alleges the agency does not have legislative authority to build Norman area turnpikes and has violated the state’s one bond rule.
The lawsuit has not been resolved. The Oklahoma Supreme Court will decide the open meeting lawsuit, appealed in January, and has taken up the Pike Off lawsuit as a matter of jurisdiction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.