Michael Nash’s narrow victory in last week’s City Council runoff election will stand after a failed attempt by his opponent to challenge it in court.
Nash defeated Ward 5 incumbent Rachar Tortorello by 28 votes on April 4 in a runoff election. Nash picked up 984 votes to Tortorello’s 956.
Tortorello requested a recount, which commenced Wednesday afternoon with Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper supervising.
Following the recount, which took nearly seven hours to complete, Cleveland County Election Board Secretary Bryant Rains certified the results without any change in the number of votes for each candidate.
“The votes stayed the same and we certified Mr. Nash,” Rains told The Transcript late Wednesday.
The recount and the hearing
Before workers could begin to open dozens of boxes containing ballots for a hand count, Tortorello had filed a petition with the court.
According to Tortorello’s petition, he sought a hearing with a judge to allow a probe into election “anomalies.”
Based on records Tortorello told The Transcript he obtained Monday, there were reasons to challenge the election results.
“We found 212 anomalies,” Tortorello’s attorney, Richard Labarthe, told The Transcript. “About 11% of the votes. That’s the boiling point. We found a deceased person voting. There were people in Ward 6 who were given Ward 5 ballots and some folks in unincorporated areas who were given ballots.”
An additional 40 mail-in ballots had “problems with the affidavit,” Labarthe added.
According to the court petition, requirements for mail-in ballots must include a copy of the voter’s identification, be notarized by someone other than a relative, and arrive at the election board no later than 7 p.m. on election day.
Tupper told a courtroom full of onlookers that included election officials, the election board’s legal counsel, Tortorello, Nash and Labarthe, that he did not believe he had the authority to conduct the hearing during the recount.
At issue was whether Tortorello should have notified the election board that he was contesting ballot authenticity — not just the count — by Friday, and if a hearing could be held during the election board’s meeting at the courthouse or scheduled within two or three weeks.
Counsel for the election board, Kristina Bell, at first said because the recount is an open meeting under state law, such discussion on a proposed hearing could be in violation of the Open Meeting Act because it was not on the agenda.
However, by the end of the recount, the item on the agenda was to discuss the process of certification and Bell conceded Tortorello’s arguments could fall within that item.
Labarthe argued that state law did not prohibit a candidate from bringing the matter to district court, even after the Friday window of time.
He also told the judge that his client was unable to get all of the information he needed before Monday.
Tupper disagreed and said, “I think it’s pretty clear some of these, if not all of these issues could have been raised by the deadline.”
Tupper noted state law and previous Oklahoma Supreme Court opinions did not agree with Tortorello’s argument that he could contest the ballots after Friday.
Labarthe thanked the judge for his comments, but told The Transcript the issues with the ballots remained a concern.
“Judge Tupper was open to our arguments but at the end of the day, the statute is what it is and the statute in the Supreme Court cases don’t give any latitude,” he said. “It’s probably something the Legislature needs to take a look at.”
Tortorello told The Transcript that he would not seek further legal action.
“The period of time to look at the data is a short window,” Tortorello said. “We’re done with it.”
Rains said he was surprised to hear of the issues raised in the petition and had no lingering concerns.
“The information I gave them, there’s no way they could have gathered that from that,” he said.
Nash did not respond to a request for comment.
