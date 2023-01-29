Former City Council member Michael Nash hopes voters will give him a second look as east Norman residents face the encroachment of a proposed turnpike and ongoing threats to their water and way of life.
Nash served as Ward 5 council member in August 2020 when a committee selected him for the vacant seat. He lost the 2021 election to Rarchar Tortorello, his opponent in the Feb. 14 election along with Cindi Tuccillo.
If elected, Nash said he has policies he will immediately make a priority — everything from fighting the turnpike to making sure residents are informed of upcoming zoning requests.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced in Feb. 2022 it would build a new toll road along Indian Hills Road and, in the heart of of Ward 5, through the Lake Thunderbird Watershed.
Nash and other residents formed the opposition organization, Pike Off OTA. He remains president of the organization as it continues a legal battle to challenge the agency’s authority to build the toll roads. Nash said he has taken a leave of absence from the board to campaign.
His fight from the dais would be another facet of the resistance. Nash cited a state law which gives cities “broad” authority to designate or zone areas of land intended for watershed protection.
“I ran it by a couple of attorneys who told me that it would not absolutely kill it,” Nash said. “They said it would be feasible and a real viable approach to helping block against this thing.
“At the very least it would throw another scrap of rocks into the road to slow them down and push them back hard enough, long enough that they’ll eventually lose the will to fight.”
He said that he got a “nod and a grin” from city staff after he pointed out what he believed to be a solid legal tool.
Nash said it is easy to dismiss a resident, but not a member of the council.
Another peak at Nash’s playbook includes the city’s Land Use and Transportation Master Plan, a process which involves a consultant to review zoning changes and other land use policies. The process will mean the city will have a citizen committee weigh in on potential changes.
Who serves on the committee will be important, Nash said.
“I see that as the most important, if you call it an effort, but the most important committee that’s going to form for the next 10-20 years,” he said. “That land use plan is what defines the scope of the city, lays out the longterm vision. That is the document that puts down on paper what we, as Norman citizens, want our city to become.”
More importantly to Nash, the document will determine what Ward 5 will become.
“It’s the silver bullet to shoot down any efforts to deviate what our vision will be,” Nash said. “Anything in the watershed, as long as we keep that agricultural, low density residential – open space – then that can protect our watershed and keep our water supply clean, relatively free from pollutants.”
Nash said he would also work to insure the city adhere’s to the 2060 Strategic Water Supply Plan. The 2104 document is a plan is to examine potential sources as a portfolio of diverse water supply options in order to economically implement water quality and quantity water solutions to serve residents and city businesses.
Unrelated to water and war for Ward 5’s way of life, Nash said he hopes to the see council work together to unite a community that has become increasingly divided in recent years.
Strong opinions on opposite ends of an issue are good, if leadership can both sides reach a solution. He noted the controversy of the council’s decision to fund a military-style vehicle for defensive tactics in active shooter situations.
Nash said he would listen to both sides.
“But choosing one [side] or not even addressing the other side is not the way to go about it,” he said. “Many on council are bad about this, when what they should be doing is validating both sides and the relevant points they make. To let them know that this isn’t a one size fits all.”
Critics of the purchase said police would use it against citizens, but supporters said increasing gun violence demanded more protection for officers and the public.
“These are problems that can easily coexist with simple policies in place to prevent its misapplication,” Nash said.
The candidate brings both skills in business and his time on council as qualifications for the post. He holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Oklahoma and owns his own firm.
He is co-owner of the restaurant, Pinnochio’s which closed several years ago but is reopening in 2023.
