Norman school board President Cindy Nashert said Monday night she will not seek re-election to Office 3.
Nashert announced her decision at the panel’s regular meeting. As recently as October she told the board she was “seriously considering running again.”
“We have journeys in our life, and the Lord has taken me another way,” she said Monday night.
She will serve the remainder of her five-year term, which ends in the spring of 2023.
The board also accepted the resignation of Linda Sexton from her Office 5 position, effective Dec. 31, and announced procedures for appointing her replacement.
Those interested can send an application, a letter of intent, and a résumé to the board. posted on the board’s website on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Office 2 board member Alex Ruggiers, expressed dissatisfaction with the timing of Sexton’s announcement, which will require the board to appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of her four-year term, which has about two years left.
“I do need to express disappointment in having an appointment for Office No. 5. We should assure that the people choose their elected officials,” Ruggiers said.
“This seat being filled by appointment was completely avoidable, and as a result, the voters will have a board member that they didn’t choose.”
The board met in executive session to address the school district’s recent ransomware attack, but did not take action or comment about the issue.
Norman Public Schools spokesman Wes Moody said after the meeting staff were affected by cyber attack as well as students who have Social Security numbers on file.
The district first reported a “malicious ransomware attack” on Nov. 4 and warned families to discontinue using district-issued laptop computers and other devices.
“Staff was affected, as well as some student info,” Moody said. “We had some Social Security numbers on file, but it was not a requirement to have them all on file. Most students didn’t have them on file.”
The district reported Friday the personal information of certain staff and students was compromised by an unauthorized “actor” who gained access to some computer systems.
The district, meanwhile, recognized National Merit Scholar semifinalists Naomi Kim; Madeline Reinke; Aidan Sison; Coen Snook; Jieying Tang; and Justin Yang from Norman High School, and Matthew Ha; Sara Huang; and Andy Wang from Norman North High School.
Superintendent Nick Migliorino reminded staff, students, and administration to express empathy this season to those who may be expressing trials.
“This time is an exciting time of year for most people from Thanksgiving to Christmas, but it is not an exciting time for everyone,” Migliorino said.
He said that many students lack the safety of school during extended periods where they are assured a warm building and regular meals.
“Though we are in school and we have celebrations, let’s pause and think about those who go home without the comfort of a safe space,” he said.
“If you know someone in that situation, let’s work with them and give them a hug as they are going away.”
