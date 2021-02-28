While a recent study finds shoplifting has increased across the country over the last year, the national trend does not hold true for most businesses in Norman, owners and law enforcement said.
The study from shows that 88% of small businesses experience shoplifting, and 40% have experienced an increase in shoplifting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Washington Post also reported in December a marked increase in theft of food and hygiene products during the pandemic.
Out of the 650 businesses surveyed in the national study, one in three business owners said they experienced shoplifting once a week, 32% have had to increase product prices to compensate for losses and 64% of the 650 owners have called the police because of shoplifting.
Gary Cahill, owner of HobbyTown on Main Street, said his business has seen an increase in shoplifting attempts.
“We have had an increase, but my bigger problem is parents not watching their kids who go and tear stuff open to play with it,” Cahill said.
Cahill said throughout the years, he has become more particular about looking out for certain behaviors and activity.
“It hasn’t been a large increase, and we’re able to prevent a fair amount of it,” Cahill said. “I will watch closely when people pick stuff up and walk around only to set it down. Sometimes they try to inch closer to the door.”
Sarah Jensen, public information officer for the Norman Police Department, said overall, the department has not seen the trend the national data shows. Jensen said in 2020, the NPD actually saw around 100 less shoplifting cases than in 2019.
“None of our trends point to anything that came forward from those national reports in regards to shoplifting of essential items and other things,” Jensen said.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce said he hasn’t heard any concerns from business owners about upticks in shoplifting. He said part of the reason for that could be emphasis on community policing.
Mitchell Barker, manager at Balfour of Norman, said he hasn’t noticed an increase in shoplifting at his store.
“There are small things that we notice have been taken every now and then, but it’s never been an issue here,” Mitchell said.
Helen Wolney, owner of The Apothem, said due to COVID-19 related capacity restrictions resulting in slower game days, she has seen a decrease in shoplifting.
“I would like to think I talk to everybody that comes into the store, and I make a point to say ‘I’m here if you need anything,’” Wolney said. “I haven’t noticed any empty hangers or tags laying around.”
For Devonne Carter, second generation owner of Betty Lou’s Flowers and Gifts on Gray Street, shoplifting has never been an issue.
“Of course I’ve had fewer walk-ins, so in theory, it’s gonna go down but we haven’t ever noticed, very much at all being stolen,” Carter said.
