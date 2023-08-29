A Norman High School student recently opened up about their experience after being honored as one of five National Student Poets, the highest honor for student poets in the country.
Kallan McKinney, a queer and trans poet who attends Norman High School and uses they/them pronouns, told The Transcript the experience came across as a shock, but it was also reaffirming.
“This spring, I got an email that said I’d been chosen as a semifinalist for the award, and they asked me to submit additional poetry,” McKinney said. “I submitted those videos, and I was told they wanted to do a follow up, but when I got on the Zoom, they said, ‘Congratulations!’ I was shocked.”
National Student Poets represent one of five regions, and because McKinney lives in Oklahoma, they represent the Southwest Region.
“The five of us who were chosen are all going to be in D.C. for an appointment ceremony,” McKinney said. “I know somehow the White House is going to be involved.”
McKinney added that the winners have not yet received details as to when and where the event will take place.
Each winner also received $5,000 and will have the chance to put on poetry events in their home states.
“In April, which is National Poetry Month, we will be doing a lot of stuff in the community to encourage literacy and the appreciation of poetry,” McKinney said. “Each of us will do a community service project that centers around our own personal community, which I think is great because it allows us to focus on where we are, which is really important.”
McKinney hasn’t decided what they want to do as part of their community service project, but they are considering leading a series of poetry workshops for high schoolers.
“I’d also include people of all ages because I think it’s important that everyone has that opportunity,” they said.
Kerry Friesen, McKinney’s English teacher at Norman High School, said he is proud of the work they have put forth since he has known them.
“It was an honor to watch their confidence grow as they worked and to see their pride and their talent on display. Amid the ongoing teacher shortage and other issues, it’s important to showcase the positives happening in Oklahoma schools, and Kallan is the perfect example of that,” she said.
McKinney told The Transcript that poetry has played an important part of their life as a human, but more specifically as a queer and trans person, as the art form imbues a sense of healing upon those who read and write it.
“As I was a kid, I would make up songs, despite the fact I do not play an instrument,” they said. “I thought, what if I don’t sing them and I just write them down?”
In ninth grade English class, McKinney learned about poetry.
“That helped me take it seriously because we were learning about it,” McKinney said. “I kept trying. When I got accepted to the Oklahoma Summed Arts Institute, that really kick-started it.”
“It is something I feel good doing. I feel heard, and I can connect to other people. That connection kept me wanting to write poetry,” they added.
Nick Migliorino, Norman Public Schools superintendent, said McKinney’s selection is an honor to the district.
“Being named one of just five National Student Poets from across the country is an absolutely incredible accomplishment, and I am so proud of Kallan for earning this prestigious honor,” he said.
“In my role as superintendent, it is always a joy to watch Norman Public Schools students succeed and thrive in activities they are passionate about, and I know Kallan is going to represent our district well throughout this upcoming year and beyond,” he added.
As a young person, McKinney said they are still trying to understand who they are, and poetry has played a key role in self-discovery.
“I have learned about myself. I don’t know what it means, but I’m saying it. Then people can respond to that by saying, ‘I feel like that too,’ or ‘I’ve never thought about that,’” McKinney said. “I think it just really starts a conversation in a way that’s separate from the everyday sort of small talk.”
McKinney doesn’t know what the future will hold, but they are considering going into teaching.
To younger poets, They recommend finding others to share it with.
“Be honest, trust yourself, and trust your words,” McKinney said.
