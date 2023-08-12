Educators at Norman Public Schools had the chance to meet this year’s National Teacher of the Year.
Rebecka Peterson, a math teacher at Union High School in Tulsa, addressed teachers at the district’s annual teacher convocation, which took place on Wednesday.
In an interview with The Transcript, she said Oklahoma has faced particular challenges when it comes to recruiting and keeping top-notch teachers.
“We know we’re not in a teacher shortage, We’re in a teacher crisis,” Peterson said. “This certainly comes up, but unequivocally what teachers told me across Oklahoma is they want respect and appreciation. We have to restore respect and appreciation for our profession.”
Dirk O’Hara, NPS School Board president, introduced Peterson at the convocation said the Oklahoma schools are experiencing challenging times in public education on “multiple fronts,” during which he called out politicians for driving legislation that will take public dollars and put them into private schools.
“Challenges that take dollars from public education tax credits to private schools aimed at students with families who do not have the necessary income to pay the tuition and then apply for the tax credit to begin with,” he said. “Challenges from leaders who criticize public educators with a broad stroke. Challenges from rankings that list Oklahoma public education anywhere from 46 to 50.”
Peterson said more than ever, teachers need to stay in the profession.
“As I talked to teachers, I want them to think about a teacher that had a significant impact in their lives,” she said.
Peterson, an immigrant of Swedish and Iranian descent, lived in four countries as a child because her parents served as medical missionaries. She said it was difficult for her to feel rooted, so she became grounded in education because of “good” teachers she met around the globe.
“As I say that, we can all think of one teacher who held that kind of power in our lives,” she said. “This is a profession full of power and promise, and we hold influence over the lives we come across.”
In her address, she talked about “the power of one,” or a teacher’s ability to make a difference in the life of a child, one at a time.
“As a teacher, I wanted to make sure that every single kid knew that they belonged,” said Peterson. “It’s not about fitting in. It’s not about performing or earning your way in. It’s about belonging exactly as you are and about celebrating each child exactly as they come to us, and making sure that there’s a seat for each of them.”
Current NPS Teacher of the Year Matthew Mairet of Adams Elementary said that teachers are all-too-often not respected by individuals outside the profession.
“You wouldn’t meet a firefighter and say, ‘I’m sorry.’” he joked in front of a packed auditorium at the Nancy O’Brian Center.
He said to some degree, teachers must account for the negative stigma surrounding the profession. He said teachers often vent about their days on social media, which makes their friends question why they are in the career.
He compared the tendency of teachers complaining on social media with a conversation he had with a friend after he had complained for several months about his girlfriend.
“I had a friend ask me ‘Are you sure you want to be in this relationship? You tell me how much you fight and all the bad things that are happening.’ and then I realized I’m only telling him my grievances to this person. I’m not telling them about the nice things they do. I’m not saying the encouraging things they do for me. I needed my buddy to vent with, and he didn’t get that. He just heard the toxic things,” Mairet said.
To curb negative talk on social media, Mairet announced the district’s new hashtag, #NPSGoodthings.
“If we go and just talk about bad things, we can get into a downward spiral,” he said. “Then people can start to form a perception.”
“When you only share the biting stories, you aren’t sharing the truly precious moments that happen every day. Those things that make you come back to teaching for 20 years.”
He said good things happen in school, all the time, and these kinds of stories need to be circulated throughout the online Norman community.
“We need to start fighting the narrative. I’m tired of people who aren’t in education telling me what my job is, and I’m tired of feeling like a witch because of the things I’m doing in my room,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.