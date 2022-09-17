Following a pandemic pause for two years, The National Weather Museum invites Normanites back tonight for an evening of education, games and beer tasting.
The third iteration of Brewing up a Storm is from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday evening at the National Weather Museum and Science Center. It’s the biggest fundraising event of the year for the nonprofit museum that houses historical meteorological instruments and serves as a place to learn about weather and science.
Tickets are $35, which includes tastings from COOP Aleworks, Stonecloud Brewing Co., 405 Brewing Co., Anthem Brewing, Lazy Circles Brewing, Skydance Brewing Co. and Vanessa House Beer Co. Dinner from Moore-based NOSH Catering and a tour of the museum are included with admission. Adults 21 and older may purchase tickets at brewingupastorm.org.
Stephen Swanson, co-founder of Lazy Circles Brewing, said the event’s smaller scale allows for engagement with weather experts and exhibits.
“It’s a nice comfortable environment, and it’s just down the street from us,” Swanson said.
Swanson was unaware of the museum’s existence until Brewing up a Storm, and said Lazy Circles looks forward to raising awareness about its programming.
“I went to the first one three years ago, and thought it was amazing that we have this kind of tucked away here over by Norman North, and it’s just a really cool museum,” Swanson said.
The museum’s programs and development manager Ross Forsyth said attendees can check out a number of one-of-a-kind artifacts, like a T-28 plane that was used to fly through thunderstorms.
“We tried to pair that with some really hands-on stuff, so we actually have a flight simulator that you can get up in and fly through thunderstorms,” Forsyth said.
The Mystery Dates, a rock n’ roll group, is scheduled to perform throughout the evening. The band was featured in Modern Bride Magazine as one of the nation’s Top 100 Wedding Bands.
Forsyth said Brewing up a Storm is crucial to keeping the doors to the nation’s only dedicated weather museum open.
“We’re the National Weather museum, but that, I think, is misleading because we don’t get any support from any national foundation funding, so it’s all privately funded,” Forsyth said.
Forsyth said this year is especially important, as COVID-19 put the event on hold for two years.
“At this point, we’re really fighting to keep the doors open, and so this one event is to bring out and have people see the museum,” Forsyth said.
The weather museum gets calls from other exhibit centers wanting to purchase some of their displays and artifacts, but ideally, Forsyth said they want to keep them in Norman and urges residents who want to learn more about weather and support a local museum with unique offerings to come check them out Saturday.
“See what we have. If you like it, consider making a donation so that we can keep this facility here,” Forsyth said.
Those wanting to support the programming at the museum but can’t attend Saturday can purchase a support only ticket for $10 on the event’s webpage.
