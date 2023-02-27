A powerful tornado with winds of at least 111 miles per hour plowed through the southeastern end of Norman on Sunday night, the National Weather Center reported Monday afternoon
As of 4 p.m. Monday, the weather center had not completed its assessment of the tornado, but meteorologist Nolan Meister said it will be rated at least a high EF2 on the efficiency fujita damage scale, based on the path of damage.
Meister said the center, located on the University of Oklahoma campus, has not ruled out the possibility of adjusting the tornado’s rating to an EF3 by the time it finishes its survey.
The meteorologist said an EF2 tornado has winds between 111-135 miles per hour.
“So, we know at a bare minimum, this tornado had winds of 111 miles per hour by our survey,” he said. “I can’t give an upper end estimate because we don’t know what the highest end damage indicator is.”
The tornado originated in McClain County, somewhere south of Goldsby, and made its way on a northeasterly path through Norman toward Lake Thunderbird and beyond, nearly reaching Meeker before fizzling out.
“We’ve had multiple teams on this tornado,” he said. “Roofs ripped off, trees uprooted, that’s classic EF2 damage.”
According to the weather center survey, the tornado’s strongest rotation may have taken place by East Rock Creek Road and 72nd Avenue SE.
“We haven’t finished the survey by any means,” Meister said. “It’s going to be interesting once we get the data out of there, but we know it will be at least an EF2 tornado and the survey is ongoing, and we haven’t found its end point either.”
The center received film of the tornado and was able to detect it using radar, Meister said.
“We got a good low level look at it,” he said.
Nolan reported that only one tornado moved through Cleveland County, but that number could change upon completion of the survey.
Minor damage to OU campus
The University of Oklahoma reported minimal building damage following the tornado-producing storm.
The university, in an email to The Transcript, said the campus experienced several downed trees and branches, including one that caused minor damage to a university-owned property at 3200 Marshall Ave.
“All buildings on the OU Norman campus have power today,” wrote April Sandefer, OU communications director. “Three other university-owned properties within the city of Norman – 2450 Saxon Blvd., 2601 Technology Place, and 3200 Marshall Ave. – remain without power, which OG&E is working to restore.”
Throughout Sunday evening, intermittent fire alarms on campus were activated, which prompted the OU Fire Marshall to investigate a potential gas leak, which was determined to be a false report, according to Sandefer.
