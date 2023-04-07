Native American Youth throughout the state congregated at Sam Noble Museum on Monday to celebrate the 20th annual Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Program.
Native American youth, from pre-K to fifth grade, teachers, school representatives, and parents filled both floors of the museum as part of its annual get together.
The purpose of the program is to introduce Native American language speakers to each other from around Oklahoma and beyond.
Over 1,100 students accounted for 513 presentations at the event, said Raina Heaton, assistant professor of Native American Studies at the University of Oklahoma and the event director.
Students were judged by their fluency in their native language, as well as how they presented themselves.
“The language Fair has been going for 20 years, which I think speaks to the need for this event and the community support for it,” Heaton said. “The language fair is all about supporting Native languages for the next generation of speakers.
“So, we brought in all these native speaker judges to come evaluate performances and they did get to compete with each other to show off their language skills.”
Students gave presentations in Cherokee, Choctaw, Sac and Fox, Mvskoke, Euchee, Wazhazhe, Osage, Kiowa, Chickasaw, Seminole, Shawnee, Kickapoo, Apache, Caddo, Cheyenne, Poarch, Delaware, Kaw, Wichita, Otoe, and more.
Christine Armer, a Cherokee language instructor at OU, has been involved with the youth language program since 2005. She previously served as a judge at the competition and said the competitive nature of the event incentivizes learning.
“As they compete, administrators offer a reason to make their programs stronger,” she said.
Armer said she recently visited the Eastern Band of Cherokees in North Carolina and said only about 150 fluent speakers exist.
“I noticed that their language is going to die out if they don’t start increasing the number of fluent speakers,” she said.
Adriana Watson is a Cherokee language student at Horace Mann Elementary in Shawnee, which has different language programs. She said she came to compete in the singing competition.
“We are singing in Cherokee,” Adriana said. “My favorite thing is just to be here and learn.”
Nancy Fahmer, Indian Education advisor at Horace Mann, said the school teaches students from Potawtomi, Sac and Fox, Seminole, Mvskoke, Cherokee, and Absentee Shawnee nations.
“We learn language every Friday and we play a Native American game. We read and listen to stories,” Fahmer said. “So at each of our schools, we have a culture day, but to me, the language is the most important aspect of education because it is disappearing, and the kids need to be able to learn that and to carry that on to future generations.”
Darlene Little Deer, Cherokee educator at Grand View School in Tahlequah, said it is important to introduce her students to other Native American children.
“We came to expose our students to other cultures and let them know that it’s not just Cherokee, and that there are other tribes,” she said.
Ryan Hill is a Euchee language project lead at Euchee Language Projects, an after-school immersion program based out of Sapulpa, which teaches students Mvskoke and Euchee languages.
“They have worked hard to showcase their work they do throughout the year, and make them feel good about themselves and see other kids from everywhere else,” Hill said. We are carrying on the language and keeping our culture alive.”
He said taking Native American language programs and attending these kinds of events strengthens their identity and gives students pride about who they are and where they come from.
As part of the event, attendees, including members of the community, had the chance to watch a Native fashion show which taught young people that Native identity is not stagnant, but evolving like any other culture.
Claudia Little Axe is an enrolled Seneca Cayuga citizen and Mvskoke and Absentee Shawnee descendent fashion designer who showcased her work at the fashion show. She said encouraging Indigenous fashion allows Native American peoples to express themselves through their clothing choices.
“My inspiration draws from my mother, who is deceased,” she said. “She was a teepee maker and was raised in a boarding school. She was a boarding school survivor.”
Teepees are not traditional to citizens of Seneca Cayuga Nation. However, Little Axe said boarding school exposed her mother to different Indigenous traditions, which helped her to create a new kind of identity.
As a fashion designer, Little Axe follows her mom’s footsteps by integrating elements from different tribal traditions.
“It showed even though that wasn’t their culture, they learned to embrace other cultures and make it their own because as natives we’re all the same,” she said.
Heaton said the event is free and open to the public. On Tuesday, middle and high schoolers will compete.
“We’ve got at least 33 languages in this state here, and many of them are endangered,” she said. “The groups that come are dedicated to language revitalization year round and just have this opportunity to come and share.”
Locals who want to visit the museum who are not affiliated with a tribal nation or Indigenous language program are welcome to attend the event, free of charge, which runs on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
