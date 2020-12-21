The city’s warming shelter reports 17 have sought refuge from the elements since it opened on Dec.4 at 325 E. Comanche Street. The building capacity will hold up to 40 people with pandemic restrictions in place.
In its new location, the shelter faces the COVID-19 pandemic as an added challenge but Michelle Evans, the city’s homelessness program coordinator said things are running smoothly.
“It has been running rather smoothly despite the challenges COVID presents to the homeless community overall, not to mention an emergency overnight shelter,” Evans said. “The ultimate goal is keeping all guests and staff as safe as possible and by following CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and local health authority guidelines and best practices, we have managed to not have any issues. We also explain to the clients why the safety measures are in place such as sanitizing hands upon arrival, maintaining a safe 6 ft. distance between people, handing them a mask to wear if they do not already have one, and keeping the communication open at all times so when someone does begin to feel ill, a trained case manager can take the appropriate safety measures.”
Evans said she did not know how many had tested positive “in the homeless community” but anyone who shows signs of the illness while seeking shelter would be assisted.
Case managers are assigned to shelter clients and provided assistance in obtaining a test, she said.
The shelter, which can only accommodate adults, assisted 62 people with permanent housing last year.
“Finding permanent housing is our ultimate goal for everyone entering the shelter,” Evans said.
