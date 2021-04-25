The City of Norman received 10 applications for the interim Ward 2 seat, which has been vacant twice in one year.
At least two candidates applied for the second time, and two were candidates who vied for the seat during the February special election. The application window closed Friday.
The seat became vacant after the death of newly-elected David Perry in August 2020, and the resignation of Matt McGarry this March.
A committee will review the applications and make a nomination to the council. The nomination will be subject to council approval.
The committee includes former Ward 2 Councilors Joe Carter, Aleisha Karjala and Richard Stawicki, Britton Perry — son of former Ward 2 Councilor David Perry — and non-voting member Ward 4 Councilor Lee Hall.
Applicants include former candidates Jay Wendorff and John Argo, who both ran in the February special election against McGarry. Argo applied for the interim position in September, as did Mayumi Windler, who reapplied for the current vacancy.
Additional applicants are Russell Rice, Jane Brockus, Michael Ware, Jeffrey Dismukes, Lauren Schueler, Michael Blunk and Neal Schuster.
Jay Wendorff
Wendorff picked up 42.7% of the vote against Argo’s 5.24% in February. Wendorff was endorsed by Unite Norman, a group that formed to restore police funding after the City Council reallocated nearly $1 million from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase and earmarked it for community programs and a city auditor position last year. The group is responsible for an attempt to recall several councilors and Mayor Breea Clark.
Wendorff is a regional therapy supervisor for Encompass Home Health; his application notes that his mission in seeking a council seat is to focus on infrastructure, “strengthen our economic and cultural positions in our region” and complete “quality of life projects with excellence.”
John Argo
Argo, owner of Argo Metal Works, listed St. Thomas More Church, Red Cross, Norman Public Schools and Rebuild Together as civic experience on his application. He said to make the community better, it is important to provide strong leadership and “opportunities for everyone in our community to succeed.”
Russell Rice
Rice, an electrician for IBEW 1411, listed 20 years experience in the restaurant business and six years service in the U.S. Army Reserve. He has also volunteered with the Social Injustice League, a group of residents who address the needs of Norman’s unhoused.
His application focuses on social justice issues like free broadband internet access for low income residents, homelessness and accessibility of public transportation and employment.
“I believe that my experience serving in the U.S. Army, as well as my experience in the electrical and construction industry, will bring a fresh, working-class perspective to the council that is greatly needed,” he wrote. “I also bring the connections and support from the IBEW Local 1411.”
During a search conducted by The Transcript on court records for all applicants, a criminal misdemeanor charge out of Pontotoc County for Rice revealed an aggravated DUI complaint in 2014. Rice told The Transcript he completed all the necessary requirements for his deferred sentence, and does not drink “to this day.”
Mayumi Windler
Windler is a programmer for the University of Oklahoma, and was appointed to the Economic Development Advisory Board in March 2021.
The two-time applicant said she would approach council decisions as she does her work, “with logic and data” and an eye on the “big picture as well as the details,” her application reads. She chose not to run against McGarry because she did not want “to dilute the vote,” she wrote.
Jane Brockus
Brockus is a real estate marketing manager for the Commissioners of the Land Office, a government agency that manages state-owned land and related funds. She serves on Norman Forward Indoor Multi-Sport and Aquatics Center Oversight Committee and on the Sooner Swim Club board. She listed bachelor degrees in business and art, and ownership of small business Land Project Management, LLC.
While Brockus’ application does not list specific issues she would address in the community, she noted that she is seeking the term to address the needs Ward 2 faces and facilitate increased communication with constituents and the council as the way to solve those problems.
“I have watched the council position for Ward 2 for a very long time and have seen it only rarely filled by a citizen engaged in actively accomplishing the needs of Ward 2,” she wrote.
Michael Ware
Ware is programmer for Callaway Equipment and has worked for three years with Oklahoma City and Norman’s unhoused populations.
“Stormwater is my number one contention with Ward 2,” he wrote. “I know my neighbors share this sentiment. I bought my home here so my three children can be raised here, I love this city and we really appreciate the quality of our schools here, but I can’t feasibly keep my home long term due to the constant floodings and total lack of drainage.”
Jeffrey Dismukes
Dismukes is the director of communications for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, where he has been employed for 19 years, his application reads.
He served on the Norman Optimist youth sports organization, and works as an advocate for mental health and substance abuse treatment, criminal justice initiatives and community policing.
Dismukes listed his priorities as those that have been more recently at the forefront of council discussions.
“The need for proactive social services, challenges with infrastructure, services to proactively address growing disparities among our population — and I realize I want to be involved helping to find solutions that work for all,” he wrote. “There are concerns about a growing homelessness population, mental illness and addiction, and the impact of these things on our community and quality of life.”
Lauren Schueler
Schueler is the Director of the N.E.W. Leadership and Civic Engagement for OU’s Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center. She holds a master’s degree in adult and higher education from OU and a bachelor of arts degree in anthropology, and serves on the TIF #2 Oversight Committee and Civic Learning Coalition Working Group.
“In conversations with my fellow Ward 2 residents, I’ve learned about the issues that are most important to them,” she wrote. “They want roads that don’t flood during storm season. They want more public transit options and power lines that don’t go down during an ice storm. They want their favorite restaurants on Lindsey St. to stay open, and for college students who move to Norman and grow to love it the way I did to have affordable housing and job options that will allow them to start the next chapter of their lives here.”
Michael Blunk
Blunk is a night auditor for the Ambassador Hotel in Oklahoma City, and earned a bachelor degree in public administration from the University of Central Oklahoma and an associate degree in pre-law from Oklahoma City Community College.
While he did not list experience on civic or government boards, he noted that he has volunteered for “multiple civic groups in town,” attended council meetings since 2012 and is a consistent voter and Eagle Scout.
“I believe Norman is a unique position to lead by example in the state of Oklahoma by supporting its working families,” he wrote. “For these reasons, I voted for Matt McGarry in the most recent ward election; canvassed for him, too.”
He listed his priority for fiber optic internet access as proposed by “the Red Dirt Collective,” his application reads.
Neal Schuster
Schuster is a bookstore manager for Follet, a church elder and softball coach, his application reads. He is a graduate of Carleton College and Norman North High School. He volunteered for former Vermont Governor and Chair of the National Democractic Convention Howard Dean in 2004.
He promised to be a “strong, independent voice” for Ward 2 and to defend the city’s “progressive leadership.”
“I would seek to continue to improve the city’s livability and interconnectedness, a bike lane or sidewalk at a time,” he wrote.
