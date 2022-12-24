Since opening in February, the city’s Household Hazardous Waste facility has diverted 52 tons of toxic trash from the landfill.
Michelle Loudenback, environmental and sustainability director, oversees the program. She said her staff is thrilled to see how much it has been used.
“We are excited about how well-received the facility was this year. Over 788 individual appointments have been accomplished since our opening. In addition to the wastes we accepted at the facility, we also hosted two semi-annual electronic waste collection events (April and September 2022),” she said.
“Those two events saw 662 cars and 42,516 pounds of electronic waste collected. That means that at least 1450 residents were able to safely and responsibly dispose of 102,675.5 pounds of household hazardous waste.”
Loudenback said those metrics “personify Norman’s well-known reputation for having residents that care about their community and their environment and want to do the right thing for a better future for all.”
The facility at 3803 Chautauqua Ave. recycles or safely disposes of common pollutants such as spray cans, batteries, corrosive materials, poisons, propane, vehicle fluids, abrasive cleaners among a dozen others.
The waste facility cost $1.4 million to build and features an enclosed drive-in recycle hub where staff can assess items that can and cannot be accepted.
It can contain toxic spills, and store flammable chemicals for safety of staff. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality handles radioactive contaminated materials
For at least 20 years, the city has conducted hazardous waste collection days, according to The Transcript’s archives. In 2014, residents dropped off a record setting 115,000 pounds of it.
Successful as those events were, Loudenback said there were concerns.
“Those well-attended events were a good solution for residents but were rife with potentially serious danger for volunteers, participants and staff alike,” she said. “They ran for 20 years, residents disposed of over 1,100 tons of material during that time.”
Now workers can process the heavy items and sometimes dangerous chemicals safely in the facility.
Utilities Director Chris Mattingly said he was impressed with its success and said residents have always taken advantage of other opportunities to recycle.
Despite the inconvenience, he said residents also turn up to recycle glass at four locations in town.
“Most recycling companies won’t take glass anymore,” he said. “It’s really awesome that everyone’s driving their own glass to these centers around Norman.
“We’re getting a lot of glass. It’s just cool that everyone makes that effort.”
A company in Kansas City picks up the glass, which it uses to make fiberglass, Mattingly said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.