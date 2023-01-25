The Norman Economic Development Coalition has unveiled a new vision for the future fueled by regional private sector leadership, entrepreneurialism, innovation, placemaking and quality of life, NEDC President Lawrence McKinney said at the organization’s annual meeting last week to 200 business, government and civic leaders.
“We are excited about Norman’s bright economic potential but also recognize that its continued urbanization requires us to look throughout Cleveland County for opportunities to grow businesses and jobs,” McKinney said.
To carry out an expanded focus, NEDC has restructured the Sooner Centurions, formerly a committee of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, as the Sooner Centurions Economic Development Council, a 501-c3 with countywide bylaws and an independent board of directors.
The Sooner Centurions have been partners with NEDC for a quarter century.
Many of them have county or statewide operations, and this change will allow NEDC and the SCEDC to assist them.
The NEDC also recognized James Spann, founder and managing partner of Boyd Street Ventures.
Through the NEDC’s Start-Up 405 business incubation program, Spann established the venture capital firm in 2021 and moved it into permanent offices on Norman’s Campus Corner in the fall.
Boyd Street Ventures is a capital firm created to provide funding and guidance to promising start-ups within the University of Oklahoma ecosystem.
BSV’s focus is to generate above-average returns for its investors and promote growth within the university, the city of Norman and Oklahoma.
NEDC also recognized outgoing board members Steve Corley, who served 12 years as treasurer, and Michael Fowler, who served as vice chair for five of his 10-year tenure.
The organization also honored outgoing member Dan Quinn, who served six years as chairman of NEDC’s board.
McKinney thanked Sooner Centurions for providing so much of the energy that drives the NEDC.
“Let me remind you,” McKinney said, “NEDC is just the tip of the spear. While the tip may cut, it is not lethal. What’s lethal is the force behind the tip. Sooner Centurions are our force, and as we expand countywide, we will only become stronger.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.