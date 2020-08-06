The Norman Economic Development Coalition interim president and CEO, Maureen Hammond, has departed for an executive director position with the Paris, Texas Economic Development Corporation.
Hammond served as the interim president and CEO of NEDC since March 2019, after serving 15 years as the vice president of the coalition.
“A search for my replacement is underway, but in the interim, NEDC is in the capable hands of our board of directors, led by Chairperson Patrick Grace, Project Coordinator Daniel Johnson and our strong partners in the University of Oklahoma, Moore Norman Technology Center, the City of Norman and the business community (Sooner Centurions) through the Norman Chamber of Commerce,” Hammond said in a statement.
Hammond said leaving her home for over 17 years was not an easy decision.
According to a news release, her various accomplishments over that time include identifying support and incentives that facilitated the expansion of PowerCost Inc, and completing the transaction for the new $8M Commander Aircraft headquarters. She played a significant role in launching Startup 405, a business incubator certified by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce that aids startup companies by connecting them with resources necessary to foster growth and development.
“These projects have all been career highlights, especially because of the people I have met along the way,” Hammond said. “The highlight of my year has been working with Moore Norman Technology Center and Superintendent Brian Ruttman on plans for MNTC’s future aviation and aerospace programming.”
Patrick Grace, chairperson for NEDC, said Maureen was a great asset to Norman as well as the NEDC and her presence will be missed, and she will be very successful in her new role.
“Her contributions to Norman’s economic growth and stability will be recognized and appreciated for years to come,” Grace said.
The NEDC board and executive team are currently exploring options moving forward, but no decisions have been made as of now, Grace said. He said the board is looking at strategic coordination and alignment of effort between NEDC and the Norman Chamber of Commerce to explore greater efficiencies to enhance the impact of both organizations.
“The current state of the pandemic has thrown much of 2020 into uncharted waters and we will work to ensure NEDC continues to fulfill its core mission of improving the quality of life of Norman residents through the creation and retention of jobs,” Grace said. “I hope and anticipate more information will be coming soon.”
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.