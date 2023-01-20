Norman Economic Development Coalition President Lawrence McKinney said an anti-development climate promoted by a small cadre of activists and a toxic city government environment are weighing on Norman businesses.
At the organization’s annual meeting on Wednesday, McKinney told nearly 200 public officials, civic leaders, and business owners that those businesses have considered leaving town.
“This is tough,” McKinney said. “The private sector feels beaten up in many ways. While you have heard of some new companies bringing new jobs to Norman in just the last two years, some companies that have been here for many years are diminishing.”
McKinney said he has interviewed some of them and they say the political environment has gotten toxic, the city is not unified, and people are not working together. They said Norman may not be for them going forward and they may need to look elsewhere.
“I have peers all over the country,” McKinney said. “They come into our communities and try to take our businesses. Well, we have businesses here that are very open to hear what they have to say and that’s unfortunate.”
Since taking over leadership of the NEDC two years ago, McKinney and his wife, Elizabeth, have interviewed more than 140 Norman political, civic, and business leaders to survey perspectives as they chart a strategic plan for the city’s economic future.
Now complete, the process resulted in more than 400 hours of insights about the city, he said. Not all the problems can be fixed, but a lot of things can be.
Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila said he appreciated hearing McKinney’s message.
“I heard it and I’m in full agreement with it,” he said. “I put up with it day after day.”
An example, Heikkila said was the defeat of the OG&E franchise agreement this month, which marked the first time that has happened in state history.
McKinney said his office will soon release a plan that will contain a strategy to improve vision, leadership and partnerships in the Norman community and the surrounding region. The plan also will encourage economic growth, business retention, entrepreneurship, innovation and corporate attraction.
To be released in early February, the plan is expected to result in 3,500 new jobs in the Norman community and 12,000 new residents over the next five years.
Funded by the City of Norman, the University of Oklahoma, Sooner Centurions and the Moore Norman Technology Center, the Norman Economic Development Coalition has improved the quality of life of Norman residents by creating thousands of jobs since it was established in 1997.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.