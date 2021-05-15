A man who claims a Norman fraternity house is a constant nuisance has sued the owner, but the fraternity’s attorney claims it’s the other way around, court records show.
Brett Leemaster purchased a home at 823 S. Lahoma Ave., a property adjacent to the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house at 800 Chautauqua Ave.
Leemaster’s attorney Jared Boyer claims residents of the house play basketball, yell, use foul language and host large gatherings at “all hours of the day and night,” the lawsuit petition reads.
“Plaintiffs (Leemaster) are often forced to keep their young son inside to avoid exposing him to incredible vulgar and obscene language,” Boyer noted.
Large groups of “loud, intoxicated people in truck beds” are often shuttled in through the alley of the property, often the loudest at 2 a.m., Boyer wrote. Leemaster also complained to the city and law enforcement.
“Despite numerous attempts to resolve these issues without legal action, including multiple meetings with” leaders of the fraternity house, Leemaster was told it was his fault for living “near a fraternity house,” the lawsuit petition reads.
“Mr. Leemaster has been told to ‘get the f— off’ the property and that he ‘doesn’t deserve’ any consideration because he has reported the issues to law enforcement, and that defendants ‘want to have fun’ so they ‘don’t really care,’” the petition said.
Maris Skinner, attorney for the Beta Theta Corporation, argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed because it does not name the individuals responsible for the accusations. But according to her response, Leemaster had previously tried to find out the names of people who were a nuisance.
Leemaster had a meeting with the fraternity in August 2019. He was told not to come onto the property or address any residents other than those with whom he met. Despite these instructions, Leemaster showed up on Sept. 11, 2019, filmed people on the court and asked them to identify who they were, Skinner alleged.
One of the residents who met with Leemaster the month before asked him if anyone had invited him to the property. He said no and was asked to leave.
Boyer asked a judge for a temporary injunction to stop the noisy activities, citing several city noise and nuisance ordinances.
Leemaster is seeking more than $75,000 in damages, but Skinner said it is her client who suffers. In her response, she calls Leemaster’s actions a “nuisance” that has made residents “feel insecure in the use of the property.”
In her response to the court, Skinner said her client has incurred expenses to this damage and the expense of the performance of the fraternity’s contracts has increased.
Skinner asked for a permanent injunction to ban Leemaster from the property.
District Judge Thad Balkman granted Boyer’s motion to dismiss counterclaims during a May 13 hearing. No further hearings have been scheduled.
