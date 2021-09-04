A neighborhood is more than just the boundaries of streets or city blocks, says Georgie Rasco, executive director of Neighborhood Alliance of Central Oklahoma.
The organization is getting started in Norman following its first focus group hosted Wednesday night. The Norman City Council allocated $100,000 in June to help start the program locally.
Communities thrive and are defined by the people who support them, and Rasco hopes to see Norman residents do just that. Neighborhood Alliance helps residents connect to identify skills and resources — both public and private — they can use to address needs in the area.
The outcome of such collaboration offers measurable results, Rasco said.
“The outcome would be higher property values in your neighborhood, better sociability for yourself and your children and less crime in your neighborhood,” she said. “It’s proven that neighborhoods which are more social have less crime.”
While groups like Neighborhood Watch and homeowner associations tend to focus on crime and economic improvement, Neighborhood Alliance has a broader focus to improve a neighborhood socially and economically.
The path to improvement starts with social capital – networks of relationships that enable human progress. Identifying individual skill sets among neighbors leads to connections that can pair a retired teacher with a struggling student, connect a carpenter looking for work with a job, or identify a neighbor whose passion for looking after elderly residents can keep their neighbors from going into assisted care facilities, Rasco said.
“We start with engaging neighbors first, which we did [Wednesday] night in a focus group, and meeting with people from all over the city, different demographics, and asking them pointed questions about their community and what they want out of neighborhoods and if it can help build a better city,” she said.
Wednesday’s focus group cited priorities such as improving communication among neighbors, building an inclusive community where all perspectives and needs are considered.
“It came out loud and clear [Wednesday] night that they want to get to know their neighbors,” Rasco recalled. “It was not a lot about crime, it was not a lot about poverty, but it was a lot about human need, about human connection. A lot of people said they want more diversity, and (said) ‘we want to honor diversity. We want to be able to hear what people say and not just pay lip service to that.’”
Group participants requested listening circles, Rasco said. These sessions allow participants to speak about concerns while following rules of decorum to facilitate open and non-inflammatory discussions.
This week’s focus group was just a start — future meetings will include city councilors, city staff, University of Oklahoma representatives, non-profit organizations and other stakeholders.
“Anyone who has anything to do with making Norman what it is has something to say also about our neighborhoods, because Norman is what it is because of its neighborhoods,” she said.
Several groups in Norman are focusing on improving the city block by block, said Speak Up Norman spokesperson Paul Arcaroli.
The local political activist is not only passionate about politics, but about connecting with his neighbors.
“First of all, we’re all good people. We’re not Democrats or Republicans — we’re neighbors first, and we want to know that we can count on each other,” he said.
While some of his rapport with neighbors started through political letters during council races, it was a connection that led to conversations in other contexts.
“I was having my roof redone and one of my neighbors saw it and thought that it looked iffy,” Arcaroli said. The neighbor alerted him of the concern. “You want that sort of engagement. It’s interesting how people react — ‘well they’re being nosy’, but you really want that engagement.”
Red Dirt Collective, a collaboration of residents who look for needs to fill in the community, is another example of existing neighborhood connectivity, Arcaroli said.
Such efforts are the building blocks for neighborhood improvement; Rasco said it’s not the alliance’s mission to take those over, but to encourage and support them.
“There are some very organized neighborhoods in Norman at this point,” she said, “both mandatory and voluntary, and some of them were in that meeting [Wednesday] night. They have officers, meetings, events and seem to be doing a really great job. We can definitely learn from that. What we don’t want to do is come in and say, ‘Ok, now we have a whole system for doing this.’”
Existing groups that already loosely communicate with each other are likely ready for workshops that educate residents on how to advocate for public services or how to identify skill sets to meet needs in the community, Rasco said.
More focus groups in the coming weeks will help guide Neighborhood Alliance ahead of any “full-fledged plan” in Norman, she said.
Another component to get the program off the ground will include hiring a staffer to help provide one-on-one, boots on the ground coordination. The part-time post will be offered to a qualified candidate with experience at a salary between $25 and $30 an hour, Rasco said.
“They have to live in Norman and stay in Norman and be committed to the committee. They have to know it well,” she said. “We are taking applications.”
Requirements for the job include a four-year degree, previous non-profit experience, along with leadership, communication and computer skills to name a few.