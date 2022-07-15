The Norman City Council awarded a bid to repair city neighborhood streets in three wards as the city makes good on promises made in a recent road bond package.
Arroyo’s Concrete LLC will receive $1.1 million, according to its lowest bid for the work that will take place in the following housing additions: in Ward 2, Lydicks; Hetherington Heights and Brookhaven in Ward 3; and Woodslawn in Ward 8, city records indicate.
Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary said construction will soon begin.
“Construction will begin on July 25 and may last up to eight months,” he said. “Four different neighborhoods will be impacted, including 3.7 miles of existing streets. In a nutshell, this work will involve the removal and replacement of damaged concrete street panels, usually 15’ x 15’ in size. The end result will be a rehabilitated neighborhood street that will last another 10-20 years without major maintenance or replacement.”
O’Leary said projects like these often mean the work will be completed without a full closure of the streets and is done with little impact to “private residential property owners.”
The project is paid for as the result of the April 2021, five-year street bond approved by voters, O’Leary said. The $27 million bond funds the repair of neighborhood streets as part of a 5-year plan in five categories: urban concrete street rehabilitation, urban road reconstruction, rural road rehabilitation and preventative maintenance.