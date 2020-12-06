Nelson Mullins completes disposition of 1.5M electronic documents
AUSTIN, Texas — Information governance and records management software leader FileTrail announced that Nelson Mullins, an 800-attorney Am Law 100 firm, has completed disposition of 1.5 million electronic documents using FileTrail GPS. Nelson Mullins, a NetDocuments user since 2010, used FileTrail GPS Policy Manager to conduct a thorough review of its electronic documents.
The close integration between FileTrail GPS and NetDocuments enabled Nelson Mullins to automatically identify documents due for disposition based on client matter numbers and associated retention schedules.
Nelson Mullins will use FileTrail GPS to manage annual reviews of electronic documents according to the firm’s retention schedules, as well as any retention periods specified by clients in their outside counsel guidelines. The firm plans to follow up with review and disposition of aging documents in other information repositories, including file shares and its IP database.
Nelson Mullins has used FileTrail GPS Records Manager to manage its physical records since 2017, expanding its FileTrail system to include FileTrail GPS Policy Manager in 2019.
Contango announces private equity capital raise
HOUSTON — Contango Oil & Gas Co., announced the execution of an agreement with a select group of institutional and accredited investors to sell about 14.2 million shares of common stock in a private placement.
The company expects to receive gross proceeds from the equity capital raise of about $22 million, which it intends to use to fund the purchase price of concurrently-announced acquisition of assets in the Big Horn, Permian and Powder River Basins from an undisclosed seller, and general corporate purposes.
Contango is an independent oil and natural gas company whose business is to maximize production and cash flow from its offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming and to use that cash flow to explore, develop and acquire oil and natural gas properties across the United States.
Nexstar Media Group threatens local station blackout
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — Nexstar Media Group is threatening to black out DISH customers’ access to 164 local channels in 120 markets across 42 states and the District of Columbia. The action by Nexstar would result in consumers being blacked out from the highest number of local broadcast stations in the nation’s TV history.
Nexstar went on a $12 billion local broadcast station buying spree to become the largest and most powerful station owner in the country. Now, the broadcaster continues to threaten to blackout its stations from DISH customers to gain negotiation leverage.
Nexstar is also forcing DISH to carry WGN America as part of the deal. Nexstar acquired this channel when it bought Tribune last year. Nexstar also announced that it is expecting to pay out over $100 million to its shareholders.
DISH customers can visit DISHPromise.com.
A&W Franchise restaurants post double-digit sales growth
LEXINGTON, Kentucky — A&W Restaurants is closing in on its best annual comp-sales performance in five years, having posted a 13.5% increase in in September. October sales are expected to be up by more than 10%. If the double-digit sales growth trend continues, A&W will surpass 2015, when sales were up 9.9% over the previous year.
The newest restaurant opened Nov. 9 in Mountain Lake, Minnesota. Six locations are under construction. They are scheduled to open in 2021. Franchise agreements have been signed for an additional nine units. All will be either stand-alone A&Ws or convenience store sites.
This year, international franchisees have opened 11 locations, with five more expected by the end of December. A company-owned location is being added next month in Singapore.
There are more than 900 A&W restaurants worldwide, with more than 550 in the U.S. All but three domestic locations are franchised.
Now in its 101st year, A&W is America’s first franchised restaurant chain. For more information, visit awrestaurants.com and awfranchising.com.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. appoints Mahon to board
INDIANAPOLIS — Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. announced the appointment of Laurene Bielski Mahon to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.
Mahon will serve as independent director on the audit committee. With her appointment, IEA’s board of directors increases to nine members.
Mahon is currently vice chair at CIBC World Markets Corp. and oversees its infrastructure investment banking business, a position she has had since 2018. She also ran her own independent advisory consultancy for 11 years and has served in several senior roles.
Mahon began her career in infrastructure as a transportation planner for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. She also spent several years as a journalist for The Boston Globe and The Bergen Record before serving in numerous executive roles at New Jersey Transit.
Mahon received a Bachelor of Science in journalism, summa cum laude, from Boston University and a master’s degree in urban planning from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design.
