Norman Regional Health System has added another nephrologist to its team. Kendral Knight, MD, is an experienced nephrologist who is board certified in both Nephrology and Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Kidney disease is the tenth leading cause of death in Oklahoma and Dr. Knight is dedicated to helping patients who are experiencing kidney disease or end stage renal disease. He said patients can expect an honest and transparent relationship with him as he works to achieve the best possible outcome.
“I come from a strong teaching background in that both of my parents were educators,” he said. “Nephrology allows me the unique opportunity to educate patients about the different aspects of their renal disease.”
He will be joining Norman Regional Nephrology Associates which includes Drs. Cuong Nguyen, Dustin Tedesco and David C. Williams. Their office is located at 1553 N. Porter Ave. in Norman. Dr. Knight will also be seeing patients once a month at the Norman Regional Moore campus.
Dr. Knight served in the US Army as a physician and was deployed to Afghanistan where he was awarded The Bronze Star Medal for his service. He attended medical school at The Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University in Greenville, NC and completed Internal Medicine residency at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington. Dr. Knight completed his nephrology fellowship at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
Dr. Knight is married with two children. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family, exercising and traveling. His favorite place that he has visited was Greece. He is also a car and truck modification enthusiast.
