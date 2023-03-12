NOBLE — The City Council recently passed an ordinance that bans the chaining of animals and requires animals on tethers to be continuously supervised, according to a news release.
A tether is a line (as of rope or chain) by which an animal is fastened so as to restrict its range of movement.
Noble joins Norman, Edmond, Lawton, Guthrie, El Reno, Bartlesville and Pryor as cities that have passed similar measures.
The ordinance is intended to end the practice of keeping dogs on chains or tethers for most or all of their lives, according the release.
Dr. John Otto, a Norman veterinarian, said unattended tethering of pets can have serious consequences, including death by strangulation.
“A dog got caught trying to go under a fence while being tethered and died due to strangulation and had a temperature of 107 while trying to struggle free,” Otto said in the release.
According to Unchain Oklahoma, an extension of the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, dogs are less effective at guarding their family and property when they are separated from them.
In addition to a total ban on chains and unattended tethering, Noble also added new requirements for dog enclosures or pens. Now owners must provide at least 100 square feet of space for each animal.
Animals are not allowed to be tethered for more than 30 minutes during extreme hot or cold temperatures, according to the release. New definitions of “adequate housing” were also included to improve the conditions in which animals are kept.
At a recent meeting, several Noble City Council members said they want the quality of life for dogs to be “positively affected” by these new laws.
Dr. Joe Carter, a Norman veterinarian and former Norman city councilor, was on call one weekend when “a lady frantically called because her tethered dog was tangled in patio furniture and was near suffocation,” he said in the release.
“We talked her through it, and the dog recovered, but it’s a lesson on the perils of unattended dog tethering.”
