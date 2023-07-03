McLOUD, OKLA. - There is an undeniable power in creative expression. Studies confirm, art can help people deal with anxiety, depression, even substance abuse.
“We found that when you bring in art, colors and paint, and have lessons through these items, it allows them to access the emotions they may be feeling,” Prison Fellowship Academy Program Manager Tammy Franklin said.
Create New Beginnings is a new art workshop at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud, Okla. It empowers women to acknowledge their emotions and develop self awareness through the lens of artistic expression.
‘The message of this art is to let people know they are worthy and loved,” one inmate told us.
This is a peaceful, safe space where the women can communicate and create in harmony.
“A lot of times it’s hard for women to talk about their feelings,” Franklin added.“Sharing their heart with one another to be able to make sense of the dysfunction and to turn that around into something beautiful.”
Create New Beginnings is rooted in scripture and positive core values. Painting is a process for hurting people to heal, emotionally and spiritually.
“It’s beautiful, absolutely beautiful,” one Prison Fellowship volunteer said.
This is the inaugural class at Mabel Bassett. And the prison chaplain is already seeing a positive change in the students.
“One thing about this program is it inspires motivation, inspiration and positivity,” MBCC Chaplain Ilinda Jackson said. “They are celebrating life and even celebrating challenges and the opportunity for change.”
More than 800 incarcerated women in several states have participated in the Create New Beginnings workshops.
